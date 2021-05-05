GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 2, Laps led: 82, Stage Wins: 1

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 7, Best start: 2, Best finish; 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 104

Notes:

Throwback tribute: Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Silverado will pay tribute to Jason Leffler’s 2002 ASE scheme for throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Chassis history: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 302 on Friday in Darlington. This is the same chassis that Creed led 82 laps with in September at Darlington. Creed already has one top five with this chassis at Atlanta this year and finished runner-up in the October Kansas race and third at Pocono in 2020 with this chassis.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently fourth in the championship standings, 83 points back from the leader and 82 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has called two Camping World Trucks races at Darlington Raceway.

Quote:

“I’m hoping to have another strong run this weekend with our Jason Leffler throwback scheme. We were solid at Darlington last year, so I’m hoping we can have that same speed again on Friday.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 4

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 7, Best start: 6, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 4

Notes:

Throwback tribute: Zane Smith’s No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado will feature a special throwback scheme to Glen Wood’s 1957 scheme.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 331 on Friday in Darlington. Smith has finished inside the top 10 in each of the four races he has competed with this chassis, including his first career victory at Michigan in August 2020.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently seventh in the championship standings, 119 points behind the leader and 46 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion has three top-five finishes in his three NASCAR Xfinity Series races atop the pit box at Darlington Raceway and has called 10 NASCAR Cup Series races at the historic track.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Darlington and throwback weekend. It’s a fun racetrack and luckily we will be starting our day out right by starting up front. Track position is so critical at Darlington. I’m hoping to build on what we did at Kansas and keep moving forward.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at Darlington Raceway.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 7, Best start: 4, Best finish: 18, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Throwback tribute: Chase Purdy’s Bama Buggies Silverado will feature a special throwback paint scheme this weekend, paying tribute to Davey Allison’s 1981 scheme.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 328 on Friday in Darlington. This chassis led 50 laps and had two top-five finishes in three outings with the No. 23 team in 2020.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 22nd in the championship points standings, 77 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley has three top fives in the four Camping World Trucks races he has called at Darlington Raceway. The veteran crew chief also has 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Darlington Raceway. ﻿Quote:

“I’m excited to get to Darlington. I’ve never been there before, but from what I’ve been studying and from watching the truck race there last year, I think it will be a fun race.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Darlington Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 11

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 7, Best start: 11, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Throwback tribute: Tyler Ankrum will run a throwback scheme to “the best there is, plain and simple” Ricky Bobby from the 2006 film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby with LiUNA! as primary sponsor.

Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will compete with chassis no. 311 this weekend in Darlington. Ankrum had two top-10 finishes in three starts with this chassis in 2020.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum enters the Darlington weekend 18th in the championship standings, 63 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Charles Denike has one NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief at Darlington Raceway and was atop the pit box for the No. 24 team for GMS in last season’s Camping World Trucks return to the track.

Quote:

“I’m excited about going back to Darlington. We had a pretty good showing there last year, ran inside the top 10 for most of the race, but ran into a bit of bad luck and driver error there at the end. We’re going to correct that this year and we’re going to come back stronger and we will go see if we can put Ricky Bobby’s Talladega Nights paint scheme in victory lane.”

