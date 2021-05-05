Ryan Reed to Compete for GMS Racing at Darlington Raceway

Tandem Diabetes Care to Sponsor No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 5, 2021) – GMS Racing officials announced today that Ryan Reed will pilot the No. 24 Tandem Diabetes Care Chevrolet Silverado at Darlington Raceway this Friday.

“I’m so excited and I can’t thank Chevy and everyone at GMS, Mike (Beam) and Maury (Gallagher), enough for the opportunity,” said Reed. “It is awesome to see a new partner come into the sport with Tandem Diabetes Care. I use their t:slim X2 insulin pump to help manage my type 1 diabetes and their advanced Control-IQ technology has improved my health overall. It’s incredible to be able to represent them on the track and have my daily life changed by their product.”

A new partner in NASCAR, Tandem Diabetes Care is dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes better through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience.

“We are thrilled that Ryan (Reed) is experience the benefits of the t:slim X2 pump with Control-IQ technology, and couldn’t be more excited to support him in following his passion,” said John Sheridan, President and CEO, Tandem Diabetes Care. “We’re constantly hearing from customers about how our technology is changing lives and we believe that Ryan getting behind the wheel this weekend is yet another example of these positive outcomes.”

“We’re very grateful to have talented drivers like Ryan (Reed) to be able to step up and compete for us,” said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. “We’re thankful for him and his partner Tandem Diabetes Care for coming on board with us for Darlington.”

The No. 24 Tandem Diabetes Care Chevrolet Silverado will make it’s on-track debut in the LIftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 7. The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and MRN.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, gas Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net.

About Tandem Diabetes Care – Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (https://www.tandemdiabetes.com/) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. The t:slim X2 pump is capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

