This Week in Motorsports: May 3-9, 2021

NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Darlington (S.C.) Speedway – May 7-9

ARCA EAST: Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway – May 8

PLANO, Texas (May 5, 2021) – It’s a triple-header in Darlington as all three national series celebrate NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend. The ARCA East Series also makes its return for its third race of the season at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NCWTS

Busch on a roll… Kyle Busch had a birthday weekend to remember at Kansas Speedway as the newly 36-year-old driver won both Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race and Sunday’s Cup Series event. It was the fifth time Busch had swept a Cup and Truck Series weekend and first since 2019. With his Cup Series victory, Busch extended his winning streak to 17 consecutive Cup Series seasons. That is tied for second-best all-time, and just one consecutive winning season behind ‘The King’ Richard Petty.

Hamlin looks for continued Darlington success… Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin is still looking for his first win of the season, despite holding an 87-point advantage in the standings. Hamlin enters the weekend at one of his best tracks looking to get back in the winner’s circle. The Virginia-native has three wins at Darlington Raceway, including driving to victory in last May’s Toyota 500 – the second race back from the COVID-19 pandemic break. Crew chief Chris Gabehart made a great pit strategy call and Hamlin led the final 12 laps of the rain-shortened event.

Truex ready for another Darlington win… Martin Truex Jr. continues to be the only Cup Series driver with two victories this season and he is looking for more. Currently second in the overall standings, Truex is looking for his second Darlington victory. He drove to the win in the historic Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend in 2016. Truex came on strong late in the event – leading 28 of the final 29 laps.

Jones focus on return to victory lane… Last season’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victor at Darlington Raceway was Brandon Jones. Jones was sitting in third with two laps to go and when the two leaders got together, he drove past both drivers and went to victory lane in his Toyota throwback scheme.

Gibbs, Gdovic back behind the wheel… The rotating faces in the No. 54 and No. 26 Supras continue this weekend. Ty Gibbs looks to continue his impressive start to his Xfinity Series career. The 18-year-old driver has finished his first three Xfinity Series starts inside the top-five. Brandon Gdovic will make his third start of the season in Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26 Supra. Gdovic, who will run a throwback scheme tribute to Kyle Petty, is averaging a top-15 finish in his two events this season.

Toyota ready to secure eight straight… Kyle Busch drove his own team to its fifth consecutive victory on Saturday at Kansas Speedway, while also giving Toyota its seventh consecutive Truck Series victory to open the 2021 season. Toyota is chasing its own record of 10 consecutive victories in the Truck Series to start the season, which was set in 2014.

Heim debuts… Corey Heim will make his Truck Series debut in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports this Friday at Darlington Raceway. Heim, a Toyota development driver, has been exceptional in the first four ARCA events to start the season – scoring two wins and four top-three finishes. Heim, who currently holds a 13-point advantage in the ARCA championship standings, will return to the No. 51 Tundra later this year in Martinsville.

Nemechek continues to lead… After another top-five finish in Kansas, John Hunter Nemechek continues to hold the points lead in the Truck Series. The 23-year-old has two wins (Las Vegas, Richmond) and holds a 33-point advantage over fellow Toyota driver and last season’s Darlington winner Ben Rhodes in the point standings.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA EAST

Smith back in action… Toyota development driver Sammy Smith returns to the ARCA East Series for the third race of the season this weekend at Nashville. Smith comes into Nashville as the most recent race winner. He earned the pole position and led 145 of 200 laps on his way to his first-career ARCA victory at Five-Flags (FL.) Speedway. The 16-year-old Iowa-native holds the points lead by nine points going into this weekend.

