Codie Rohrbaugh; CR7 Motorsports ready to tame Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C.: After turning the wheel over to Grant Enfinger last weekend at Kansas Speedway, Codie Rohrbaugh returns to the driving duties for CR7 Motorsports for Friday night’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Set to make his sixth NCWTS start of the season aboard the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado, Rohrbaugh is hoping to end a rocky three-race stretch and earn his second top-10 finish of the season for his family-owned team.

“I want to thank Grant for the good job he did at Kansas last weekend,” said Rohrbaugh. “His No. 9 Camping World Chevrolet wasn’t the best at the start of the race — but his relentless effort propelled our night forward and he ended the night with a decent top-20 finish.

“I definitely want to continue his trend at Darlington this weekend.”

The Petersburg, Va. native will make his second NCWTS start at Darlington’s 1.366-mile track and looks to improve on a 25th place finish earned last fall.

With 150 laps under his belt, Rohrbaugh is hoping his second go-around with the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” will present a better picture for his Statesville, N.C.-based team.

“Darlington definitely lived up to its reputation,” added Rohrbaugh who owns five career top-10 finishes in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition. “I learned a lot about the track and what I need to make our No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado go.

“The groove is definitely tight, and you need to make sure you have the balance to be able to rotate through the corners and set you up for the straightaways. It’s definitely a lot of fun to race but also keeps you on your toes at the same time.”

Nestled 17th in the championship owner standings, Rohrbaugh is hoping to keep a steady season for his Doug George-led team going and in a better place for the upcoming Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas later this month.

“I’m exceptionally proud of all the work done by the CR7 Motorsports team this season,” sounded Rohrbaugh. “It hasn’t been easy since the loss of Mark (Huff, team manager) at the beginning of the year, but the team has pulled together as a family unit dedicating this year to Mark and to those who support us.”

Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Rohrbaugh will lineup 25th for the 147-lap race.

CR7 Motorsports has 34 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns five other top-10 finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (fifth) in October 2020, Richmond (Va.) Raceway (sixth) in September 2020, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (eighth) in February 2021 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (10th) in October 2019. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

With 15 races remaining, Rohrbaugh, 27, is 25th in the championship driver standings, just 26 points from 20th. CR7 Motorsports holds a solid 17th in the championship owner standings after seven races.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact tonya@gcmulch.com or 304.257.8783.

The LiftKits4Less.com 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the eighth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., May 7, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.