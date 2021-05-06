Ryan Truex – LiftKits4Less.com 200 Race Advance

LiftKits4Less.com 200 | Darlington Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Retro Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Darlington: “I’m really looking forward to racing again at Darlington Raceway Friday night,” said Ryan Truex. “It’s one of those legendary tracks on the NASCAR circuit that has so much history, and I’m honored the trucks are back again in 2021, and we get to participate in the NASCAR Throwback race weekend. The Cup and Xfinity guys have been having all the fun the last few years, so it’s really neat that the track and NASCAR allowed us truck guys to participate in this program.”

Truex at Darlington: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is Truex’s first start in the series at the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’.

Truex has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway with his best finish of 15th coming in 2018.

In addition, Truex has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Darlington Raceway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will honor the 40-year history of Marquis with a special paint scheme utilizing the classic logo from the brand.

“Much like Darlington Raceway, Marquis has a lot of history surrounding their brand and their logo,” said Truex. “When thinking of a NASCAR Throwback paint scheme it made sense to pay homage to Marquis’ humble beginnings in 1980. So, after running this paint scheme on a virtual 1987 Monte Carlo in iRacing, from the same era as the retro Marquis ‘waves’ logo, we decided to bring it to life and run it this weekend at Darlington. I think the truck is very distinct, just like Marquis hot tubs.”

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.