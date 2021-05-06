Carson Hocevar – LiftKits4Less.com 200 Race Advance

LiftKits4Less.com 200 | Darlington Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Scott’s/GM Parts Now Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Darlington: “I’m really excited for the chance to race at such an historic track,” said Hocevar. “I know Darlington definitely has a reputation for being a challenging track, but I’m looking forward to it. Our Johnny Benson throwback scheme looks awesome – it’s cool to throw back to another Michigan racer. I’m hoping we can make him proud on Friday.”

Hocevar at Darlington: Friday night’s race at Darlington Raceway is Hocevar’s first start at the track.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the Scott’s and GM Parts Now colors at Darlington Raceway. The scheme is a throwback to fellow Michigan-native Johnny Benson’s winning paint scheme at Rockingham in 2002.

Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.