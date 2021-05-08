Ford Performance NASCAR Xfinity Series – Darlington (Sieg’s 9th Place Paces Mustangs at Darlington)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series — Steakhouse Elite 200

Darlington Raceway | Saturday, May 8, 2021

Ford Finishing Results

9th — Ryan Sieg

28th — Riley Herbst

30th — Austin Cindric

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang — Finished 28th

“Just frustrating. We missed the setup a little bit. At the end, I don’t know, everyone expects me to lift and I didn’t lift and we got wrecked off of two. It is dumb when people have new tires and people have 60 lap tires. Things like that are going to happen.”