CHEVY NCS AT DARLINGTON: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

GOODYEAR 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

MAY 9, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE

4th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 VALVOLINE THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE

7th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE

12th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 QUARTZ HILL RECORDS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

15th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2nd Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

3rd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

4th William Byron (Chevrolet)

5th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Dover International Speedway for the Drydene 400 on Sunday, May 16, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 2nd

YOUR PIT CREW GOT IT DONE AND IT SEEMED LIKE YOU HAD EVERYTHING. YOU CLOSED ON MARTIN TRUEX, JR. (WINNER). WHAT DID YOU NEED IN THOSE CLOSING LAPS?

“I was surprised that I was able to get to him. I caught him really; like, I closed on pit road and then I caught him pretty quickly once we were on track. I closed right in, and actually had an opportunity to get by him in the middle of (Turns) 1 and 2, but I thought I’d stay patient and maybe get him to use his stuff up. He was just a little bit better than I was in the long runs. So, just wish maybe I could have taken advantage of that opportunity, but thought it was going to play out a little differently.”

“But it was a great day for our HendrickCars.com Chevy. It was fun to come here to Darlington with low downforce. During the day we were sliding around. I felt like we were not very good all day, but I passed a lot of cars and found myself towards the front. I was like well, I feel like I’m struggling but I fast. So, it was fun. Hats off to Martin Truex (Jr.) and his team. But yeah, it was a great day for our guys after a few bad weeks in a row. So, I’m happy about that and now we’ll look forward to Dover and hopefully we’ll be really good there.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 VALVOLINE THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 4th

“I thought we were pretty solid all day. We fell back to eighth or ninth early in the race and we were just too loose. We didn’t really have the car fully connected yet, but we just got it better and better. The long runs were still kind of our weakness. We weren’t super strong on long runs; we were just kind of a fourth-place car. But to finish fourth is good for us. Tenth top-10 in a row is awesome. I think our team is just super consistent this year. That’s a credit to Rudy (Fugle, Crew Chief) and the guys preparing awesome cars and executing well. We just have to find that little bit to kind of get with the 5 (Kyle Larson) and the 19 (Martin Truex Jr.). We’re there at times, but we can’t really kind of break that seal, which is hard. We just have to continue to build the notebook. It’s Rudy and I’s first time going to these tracks, so I feel like there’s a lot of room to go still. But we’re doing great.”

YOU’RE GETTING A LOT OF STAGE POINTS, TOO. SHOULD WE READ SOMETHING INTO THAT?

“I think it just shows the strength of the car, our team, our communication, all those things. If you’re running fifteenth all day and you finish in the top-five, it might feel nice, but it doesn’t really show much points-wise, etc. I feel like for us to run where we finish all day is impressive and that’s what the good teams do, and I feel like we’re in that mix. We’re in that fourth to sixth range right now, so we just kind of have to break that seal to get into the top-two or three, which I think it’s pretty obvious which cars those are. We’re getting close.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 7th

“Tough day today. I got pretty loose on that last run and killed the right rear. During the beginning of the run, I was tight though. Not sure if I tried sliding the back too much or what. I just couldn’t figure it out.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 JOE NICHOLS/QUARTZ HILL RECORDS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 12th

“Our No. 8 Joe Nichols / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE not only looked good for NASCAR’s Throwback weekend, but was also really fast today at Darlington Raceway. I fired off way too loose and lacked rear grip pretty much from the start of the day, but we were able to capitalize on a strong starting spot to gain valuable stage points in Stages 1 and 2. This is the second week in a row we’ve scored a lot of stage points, and those have been key to helping climb up through the standings. Once the sun started to set, the handling of my Chevy changed dramatically. It was tough to be able to move around and search for different lines at times, especially when I would get snug on one end of the track and loose on the other. We kept working at it, and I felt like we were decent on handling at the end of the race, but we just lacked some speed. I wish we could have got back in the top 10 to grab the finish we deserved, but we’ll at least take these stage points and move on to Dover. I really enjoyed throwing it back to Marty Robbins and his iconic pink and yellow machine today with the help of Joe Nichols and Quartz Hill, and I hope all the fans enjoyed it too.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 15th

“It was a good day for our No. 42 Throwback McDonald’s Chevy. I got trapped a lap down early in Stage 1 and never got it back. I missed two decisions on the choose cone; went in the wrong lane and gave the free pass to two other guys and never got it back the rest of the day. There were no more cautions to cycle us back to the free pass. 15th is okay, but we definitely had a faster car, our best car I believe, of the year. We’ll just keep moving along (with) more progress, more progress. I’m proud of this group. I hate that the No. 1 car (Kurt Busch) wrecked out early. We’re making progress, so it’s good stuff.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 16th

“It was fun to work with Bass Pro Shops to pay tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Fireball Roberts for this weekend’s NASCAR Throwback race at Darlington Raceway. I just hate that we couldn’t get them into Victory Lane. We started off loose and lost track position late in Stage 1. We put together a really solid run from start to finish in Stage 2 even though we were still trying to fine-tune the handling of our Chevy. Overall, we were just a little too late on the car adjustments and didn’t get the cautions we needed to get back on the lead lap. The entire No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team did a nice job sticking with it all day, but we’ll go back to the drawing board for next time we race at Darlington Raceway. We’ll go get them at Dover International Speedway.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 17th

“Today was not our day. We were super tight all day and just couldn’t get the front tires in the track. We will move on to Dover.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 STP CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 18th

“We did not get the finish we wanted today with our Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 STP Camaro ZL1 1LE. It was pretty decent. We had a good run early and lost the balance a little bit late, and then cut a tire and got in the fence. We came back and salvaged a decent day, so I am happy with that. It was the best run we have had in a few weeks, and it is something to build off of when we come back in the fall. Overall a decent day, but we can do a little bit better.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 CAMPING WORLD THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 23rd

“It was a very, very difficult day. We have to regroup and try to see where we are a little wrong. We started the race extremely off. We made a few steps in the right direction and then we lost it again by the end. We have a lot of work to do. But we have very good people and have to regroup to try to see what we’re going to do.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 106; Finished 35th

“I was racing hard and there’s no give and take. Guy’s running for the Lucky Dog; you can’t fault him for that. But you still have to race the track and the give the room to the lead lap guys. But man, just got ran into, got taken out and we’re on this end of it. It’s been too many times. It’s been a rough year and this just adds to it.”

TELL US ABOUT THE RUN OUT THERE TODAY WITH THE LACK OF DOWNFORCE.

“It’s a fun challenge. You just have to make sure you’re making the right adjustments to keep up with the track. But we flat out got run over. You still have to race the race track.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 1LE, PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT:

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Kyle Larson, our second-place finisher in today’s Goodyear 400.

Q. I know a lot of people have talked about the 750 package coming back to Darlington. What was your assessment? Obviously you were running Truex down there for a bit towards the end. How much fun was it just wheeling these things and really racing the track as much as you were racing anybody else?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, it was fun. It definitely took a handful of laps to get used to. I was going down the straightaway and then everybody was lifting a lot sooner than I thought I needed to, and so I adjusted to them and backed my entry up and I felt like I got a little bit better loading into the corners then. And then the exit was sliding around a lot.

A lot of fun. I don’t remember honestly how the high downforce was because I didn’t get to run here last year, but it was fun to be here during the day, my first daytime Cup race here, so it was cool to do that, and yeah, had a lot of fun slipping and sliding.

Q. How tough was the heat compared to what you remember from the nighttime races here?

KYLE LARSON: It wasn’t as bad as I thought. Maybe we just do a really good job with the cooling in our car, but I hardly broke a sweat, surprisingly.

It wasn’t too bad for me. I don’t know how the other guys were.

Q. Kyle, how does it feel to — you had a good little run going along and then Richmond, Talladega, Kansas kind of weren’t what you wanted. You guys seem to be back on the — how does it feel to get things back on the right track?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, it’s good. We definitely needed to get a good finish. I thought we were going to get one last week and I messed that up. Three bad weeks in a row, and to come back and contend for a win and finish second and get good stage points after speeding at the end of the first stage, too, yeah, it was a good day.

Now we go to Dover, which is one of if not my best tracks. Excited about that, and Hendrick Motorsports has been pretty good at Dover from what I remember, too, so looking forward to getting there.

Q. We’re about halfway through the regular season. How would you assess what you’ve been able to accomplish in the first half of the regular season?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, I mean, I think we’re top three. We’re one of the top three teams out there, so I’m happy with that. We’ve been really good to start the year and meshing very well as a team. Really enjoy working with cliff and everybody on the 5 car, and I think we’re just going to continue to grow. Our pit crew has been doing an awesome job. Everybody at the shop has been doing great. You look at all four of our teammates, with myself included, and we’ve been really good.

Happy about it, and looking forward to building from where we’re at.

Q. Before the final round of pit stops cliff was kind of preaching take care of your stuff, we’ll close the gap on the final round of pit stops. Was that hard to do when you can see Martin in front of you and want to get as close as you can, or were you able to kind of be patient there?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, I mean, it’s hard. I had already planned on — when we closed a bunch throughout the green flag cycle, that final one, and I could see that I was really close and noticed that I was gaining on him, I definitely had to tell myself to just calm myself. I wish I was. Even the whole last stage I felt like I did a good job for where I was at and who I was battling with to take care of my stuff.

But yeah, when the leader is in front of you it is tougher to remind yourself. But in a way I maybe was too patient at one point. I got to his back bumper in 1 and 2 and I could see he was struggling in front of me, and I thought, well, if I am just patient here and stay behind him and put some pressure on him, maybe he’ll use his stuff up or get into the wall in 3 and 4 because he was running so close to it. So I was just hoping that he would make a mistake.

Looking back if there was something I could do different I would have taken advantage of that opportunity and tried to get to his inside and maybe tried to clear him off of two and maybe block him in my dirty air the rest of the race.

Q. The strength of today’s performance and going back to Dover next week, one of your good tracks and a Hendrick car, what’s your outlook on going back to Dover?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, I’m pumped to get there. I think it’s this aero package maybe, too. Yeah, Dover is just an awesome place, suits my style. Can move around quite a bit. It’s fast, aggressive, and I love it. Ready to get there, and hopefully be one spot better.

Q. You talked about the runs that you’ve had and obviously the win, the top 5s, but how has it been able to come together so fast for you, your relationship with Cliff, coming to a new team? You’re 12 races in and you guys seem to be clicking on all cylinders. How has it come together so fast?

KYLE LARSON: I just think I’ve got a great group of people around me throughout all of Hendrick Motorsports but especially on our 5 car. Their preparation is something that is pretty awesome to see, and I feel like I’m putting in a lot of work off the track, too, to get myself up to speed with no practice and things like that.

Honestly probably no practice benefits me a little bit, just from being able to adapt quickly and not giving myself an opportunity to tune ourselves out with any bad feedback.

It’s been really fun to be this good this early on in the year, and like I said earlier, I hope we can just continue to build on it and get better and be the best when it comes to the final 10 races.

Q. What exactly were you thinking there? I think it was like eight or seven laps to go when you decided to thread the needle between Ryan Newman and Tyler Reddick?

KYLE LARSON: Well, they’re both really aggressive drivers, so I didn’t want to get stuck behind them because I knew if I didn’t clear them then, I would definitely not have an opportunity to get by or get close to Martin.

I saw a door open up a little bit, and I stuck my nose in there and came out the other side. It was pretty intense, but that’s what I felt like I needed to do at that point to give myself a shot to win, but even once I cleared them, I was struggling at that point and Martin was getting away from me.

Q. We’re going to come back here in September and it’s going to be the first race of the playoffs, something you’re locked into at this point. What are you looking to do differently when we get to the longer race, the night race, in September?

KYLE LARSON: I don’t know, I mean, hopefully we can just look at our data points from this race and try and get our car better. I felt like we were a little bit slow on the short run, on restarts maybe — after green flag stops I felt like we were one of the faster cars taking off, but on a clear track after restarts I felt like we were a little slow, and then the long runs I was just way too loose to carry throttle, be aggressive, not get stuck in traffic, things like that. Just take what we learned today and try and be better and try and be better than the 19 because he was obviously really good all race long.

Q. Just kind of curious, you talked about doing different stuff during the week. Has your routine changed at all since coming to Hendrick as far as how you prepare for the races during the week?

KYLE LARSON: I mean, yeah, there’s more meetings and things of that sort, as far as like looking at SMT and stuff like that. That’s stuff I always did before, and I would say even the meetings are the same as what I had before. They’re just a little bit more structured probably and a little more information in them.

But yeah, and then I guess, too, the SMT things with no practice, I’m probably spending more time looking at that now because when we did have practice, you’d look for a little while and you’re like, all right, I’ll just figure the rest out once we get on track for practice. But now with not having practice you just want to be as prepared as you can be, so trying to study up on other drivers and stuff like that and what trends look fast.

Q. Any physical training? I know you continue to race on a regular basis, but have you done anything from a physical standpoint as far as training goes to prepare for the weekends?

KYLE LARSON: I mean, the same as I’ve kind of always did when I was at Ganassi. I actually still work out at Ganassi with Josh Wise. That’s been great. He’s also expanded his program a lot more from even when I was doing it a couple years ago, so you know, now he’s got even more information than I can look at and then go to my guys on the 5 and talk to them about as well as doing stuff in the gym. As you can tell I’m not a big guy so we don’t do a lot of lifting and stuff like that, but I feel like it’s all stuff centered around being a great race car driver.

I enjoy doing that. I do it a few times a week when I can, and I race a lot, too, so I think that’s probably the most important fitness you can get as a race car driver.

Q. When you saw Truex in front of you, did you think that was your shot to get him or was there another time where you thought, this is my one shot and just didn’t come through?

KYLE LARSON: Well, yeah, I saw him — I closed a lot. We had to have gained seconds on him on the pit cycle, and then I was closing on him a little bit and then he was getting in heavy traffic, and it looked like he was struggling in front of me for grip. I was trying to just be patient and try and let him burn his stuff up.

I do think I remember seeing him get sideways off of 2 once or something like that, and then I got to him later on and got to his back bumper, was going to try and get him loose just to get him to check up off of 2 and maybe get to his inside or just stalk him some more and get him to make a mistake or burn his tires up. But he did a really good job.

So yeah, the only thing I think I could have done differently was get that big run on him in 1 and 2, and when I got to his bumper I could have just probably throttled up through the center and maybe cleared him or at least got my right rear to his left front and made him lift off of 2.

Like I said, I could see he was struggling and I wanted to be patient and figured I’d have another opportunity, but I never really did.

Q. The maneuver between the 8 and the 6, what was going through your head when you made that move?

KYLE LARSON: Well, I just was trying to — I knew if I didn’t get by them then, when I was surprised that I got by them both in the same corner, but Newman obviously is really hard to pass. He races really hard, and so does Tyler, and he was kind of running where I wanted to be, so I knew I had to make quick work of them if I wanted to have an opportunity to get to Martin.

So the 6 kind of pulled lower than I thought he would, and I saw a door open and poked my nose through it and came out the other side.

Still after I cleared, I wasn’t good enough to get to Martin, but had I not got by them, I definitely would not have had a shot to get to Martin, so just glad I didn’t wreck there.

THE MODERATOR: Kyle, thanks so much for taking the time to talk to us. We will see you in Dover.

