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RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

By Official Release
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Never Give Up Attitude Rewards Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet Team with a Top-10 Finish at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 9th
Start: 21st
Points: 3rd

“Today we maximized the best result we could with our No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet, battling the car’s handling the entire race. We were moving forward towards the top-10 in Stage 1, but the car got too tight in Turns 3 and 4 and fell back. We made multiple adjustments to try and combat that, but went from being too tight to too loose and fell a lap down. A late caution in Stage 3 allowed us to get back on the lead lap with less than 20 laps to go, and we drove forward salvaging a ninth-place result. Today we showed that we didn’t quit as a group. Lessons were learned in Texas, and notes were made, and now we’ll shift our focus to Watkins Glen next weekend.” -Jesse Love

Austin Dillon Shows Speed in the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet Despite Damage From On-Track Incident

Finish: 23rd
Start: 20th
Points: N/A

“I was excited to come back to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and make a start in the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet, but unfortunately the race started off with a multi-car incident. I thought we were going to be fine but a car in front of us went back down and barely clipped our left front. It knocked a fender brace loose and eventually got into the tire. We ended up going a lap down making repairs and never got the track position back. If it wasn’t for going a lap down, I think we could have ended up with a strong top-10 finish, even with the damage. Restarts were great today. I would gain like four spots every time before our Chevy would get too tight. I’m thankful for the opportunity, just wish we could have seen how our car would have handled in clean air.” -Austin Dillon

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet Team Earn Seventh-Place Result at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 7th
Start: 7th
Points: 7th

“All in all, it was a solid day for our Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet. We qualified seventh, ran the majority of the race between sixth and eighth, and finished seventh. Some days you just have to take the cards that are dealt to you and maximize the result, which we did. The balance of our car was on the tighter side, but our biggest hiccup was fire off speed. Other guys were able to take off right away on a restart and it would take 15 or 20 laps before our car was really good. Once we got to that point of a run, we were posting lap times just as fast or on par with the leader. In saying all of that though, after the last few weeks, today was a good step in the right direction. Our No. 21 group will keep working at it.” -Austin Hill

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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