Hunter Lawrence Grabs Championship Momentum in Denver to Set Up Monster Energy Supercross Final Showdown

Haiden Deegan Continues Reign of Dominance in 250SMX West Division

DENVER (May 2, 2026) – The penultimate race of a historic 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship traveled to the Mile High City for Round 16 of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, where a jubilant crowd gathered inside Empower Field at Mile High to watch the latest chapter in one of the closest 450SMX Class title fights of all time. On a night in which he would greatly benefit from a winning performance, Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence rose to the occasion to wrestle away the championship momentum from points leader and Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki racer Ken Roczen to set up the first winner-take-all showdown between two international athletes at the season finale.

The tension packed 20 Minutes + 1 Lap 450SMX Class Main Event began with a holeshot by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, just ahead of Lawrence and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac, the Colorado native making his anticipated return from injury. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, the reigning Supercross champion, slotted into fourth ahead of Roczen, who was carrying the red plate for the first time this season. Lawrence went on the attack immediately and was able to take control of the race lead on the second lap, as Webb slotted into third and Roczen up to fourth after Tomac stalled his motorcycle and lost several positions.

A clear track allowed Lawrence to sprint to a multi-second gap over the field, which forced Roczen to push the pace and move forward. The German native got by Webb and then made his way around Prado to move into second. Roczen faced about a 4.5 second deficit to Lawrence with just under 17 minutes left in the race. As the lead pair pulled away, a spirited battle for third unfolded between Prado, Webb, and Tomac, who bounced back from his early misfortune. The hometown favorite got by both riders to move within podium position just past the halfway point of the race. Lawrence, meanwhile, added to his lead and moved out nearly 10 seconds clear of Roczen. The Australian continued to build on his advantage to put the race out of reach.

Lawrence wrapped up his fifth win of the season by 13.2 seconds over Roczen to swing the championship momentum into the Honda rider’s favor. Tomac rode to his ninth podium finish of the season in third after missing the previous two races. It marked the 111th podium of his Supercross career, which moved him into a tie with the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath for second all-time.

Just a single point separates Lawrence and Roczen heading to the Salt Lake City finale, with Roczen holding the slim edge. The duo shares the class lead in both wins, with five apiece, and podiums, with 12 each, and are in pursuit of their maiden premier class crown in Supercross. They’ll be the lone combatants for the championship after mathematically eliminating Webb, who finished 11th following a late crash with Prado.

In support of the championship coming down to the wire, fans of Monster Energy Supercross still have time to enter the Kickstart for a Cause: Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign for a chance to win Ken Roczen’s Supercross Race Bike, a race set up Suzuki RM-Z450, by giving to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A minimum donation of $1 provides 10 entries, while larger donations go further to provide crucial help for St. Jude patients in a variety of ways. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, May 4, with a winner announced via random draw at the Salt Lake City Supercross Final.

Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence captured a dominant and crucial victory in the historically close 450SMX Class title fight.

Hunter Lawrence – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“It’s good. When I see the [30] second board go sideways I get so excited. Let’s go out, have fun, and do what I love to do. It couldn’t have been much better than that. I’m really happy. Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby.”

Ken Roczen – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“It was a great race, I’m honestly happy with it. I just wasn’t fast enough, all day really. I know I had a great lap in Qualifying, but Hunter [Lawrence] was on it all day. Once I got into second, I tried a little bit [to catch Lawrence] but I didn’t want to override because it was going to be a long Main Event. I just settled into second. We had a four-point lead, it’s one point now. It is what it is going into the last race. That’s most exciting for the fans, us, and everyone.”

Eli Tomac – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class

“I’m just glad to land on the podium for the Colorado fans. I was so bummed when I stalled in the sand. I was able to claw back and have some fun on this track. It was a good bounce back [from the miscue]. I’m just happy to be back for these last two rounds. I love being on the West Coast and we’ll try to go get another podium next week.”

Even though the championship had already been decided, anticipation was high for the return of the Western Divisional 250SMX Class, which last competed for a standalone race in February. All eyes were on newly crowned back-to-back champion Haiden Deegan and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing squad, as both have been in the midst of dominant seasons rewriting the record books. The 15 Minutes + 1 Lap Main Event kicked off with the Star Yamaha duo of Deegan and Max Anstie side-by-side, as Anstie narrowly grabbed the holeshot but quickly gave way to Deegan, who sprinted out to a multi-second advantage. Anstie proceeded to drop to fifth as Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha’s Lux Turner moved up to second, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen up to third, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco into fourth.

As Deegan’s lead grew to nearly five seconds, Kitchen was able to take control of second from Turner, as the Yamaha rider soon dropped out of podium position following passes by DiFrancesco and Anstie. The lead group went unchanged through the remainder of the race as Deegan managed a gap between five and six seconds over Kitchen, who strengthened his hold of second as the race wore on while DiFrancesco did the same from third.

Deegan lapped his way up into the top 10 and cruised to his seventh victory of the season, the most in all of Monster Energy Supercross, by a margin of 3.5 seconds over Kitchen, with DiFrancesco in third. Deegan’s triumph signified the 14th win of his career, which moved him into sole possession of third on the all-time 250SMX Class wins list in Supercross. It also set a new single season record for 250SMX Class wins by a manufacturer with 15, which have come from five different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing athletes.

With the title in hand, Deegan heads to the East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City with an eye on cementing his status as one of the all-time greats in the smaller displacement in his final 250SMX Class start. The battle for second in the championship will come down to the wire between Kitchen (2nd), Anstie (3rd), and DiFrancesco (4th) with eight points separating the trio.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan’s first race as West Division Champion featured a dominant performance for his seventh win of the season.

Haiden Deegan – 1st Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class

“I’ve got to get [more] 250 [class] wins and add it to the record books. That was a good race; a perfect start and led it [from the beginning]. I got up to about a six second gap and just tried to pace myself and put on a show for the Colorado fans.”

Levi Kitchen – 2nd Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class

“I’m actually really happy. Last week I hadn’t rode yet and I wasn’t sure if I was going to race. I had a really good week and I’m pumped [with this result]. I got up into second and just tried to put good laps in. The track was really difficult and could kind of bite you. I’m looking forward to finishing Supercross and heading outdoors.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – 3rd Place – Western Divisional 250SMX Class

“Moving up the championship standings has been the goal the past few weeks. Second would be ideal. Tonight, once I got into third there wasn’t really anything I could do. I just pulled it in and finished with a solid effort. We’ll go to Salt Lake City and try to stack [more] points.”

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will come to a thrilling and history-making conclusion next Saturday, May 9, with the Round 17 finale from Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium. Live comprehensive broadcast coverage will be available exclusively on Peacock, beginning at 1 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by a special Pre-Race Show at 6:30 p.m. ET before Gate Drop at 7 p.m. ET. A special encore network presentation will air on NBC on Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m. ET. Additionally, a domestic Spanish language broadcast is available on Peacock while international viewers can choose from dedicated English, French, and Spanish broadcasts via SMX Video Pass (www.SMXVideoPass.com).

All 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final are now on sale at Supermotocross.com. Saturday FanFest will take place at all postseason races, Friday FanFest and camping will be available in Columbus and Ridgedale, additional details to follow.

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

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About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Pro Motocross Championship:

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship. For more information, visit ProMotocross.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.