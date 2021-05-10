Jordan Anderson Racing Partners with ARRIVE Austin for NASCAR Weekend at Circuit of the Americas

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 10, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) and ARRIVE by Palisociety, announced today a partnership that will make ARRIVE Austin the official hotel partner of JAR throughout NASCAR’s inaugural visit to Austin, Texas.

As a part of the new partnership, ARRIVE Austin will serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS during the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pit Boss 250, and on the No. 3 I Heart Mac & Cheese Chevrolet Silverado during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Toyota Tundra 225 on May 22nd at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Located in the heart of East Austin, ARRIVE Austin is an 83-room boutique hotel anchored by restaurants and bars that complement the Lone Star State’s food and drink epicenter. An architectural landmark with a remarkable façade, the hotel’s guestrooms feature distinctive design and artwork that pay tribute to the state’s “cowboy mythology,” and take inspiration from the unique physical landscape.

“As a city, Austin is very excited to welcome NASCAR for the first time and we’re happy to be partnering with JAR to show them our special piece of East Austin while they are here bringing the best of the sport to life,” said Chris Frazier, Area Director of Sales for ARRIVE by Palisociety.

ARRIVE Hotels by Palisociety boast four properties throughout the United States including ARRIVE Austin, ARRIVE Wilmington (N.C.), ARRIVE Palm Springs (Calif.), and ARRIVE Memphis (Tenn.) with new locations coming soon in New Orleans and Albuquerque (N.M.).

Anderson, whom is one to indulge on a fresh coffee to kick start the day, and relax with a good meal and cold drink after a long day at the track, is excited to have the opportunity to take advantage of the on-site amenities ARRIVE Austin has available.

Adjacent to check-in- where guests receive a cold, locally brewed beer or canned cocktail upon arrival is Vixen’s Wedding, an award-winning restaurant serving Goan-inspired cuisine with Texas influence. Bars include Lefty’s Brick Bar, dishing up handmade craft cocktails and casual small bites inside a converted 100-year old warehouse, and Gin Bar, a rooftop bar and lounge offering over 90 gins from around the world. ARRIVE Austin also features Cartel Coffee Lab, Sorek Barbershop + Menswear, and 500 square feet of meeting space.

“After spending a long day at the racetrack, it is a sense of peace knowing JAR has the fine accommodations and amenities of ARRIVE Austin to come back to each night throughout the team;s visit to Austin,” stated Anderson. “As owner/driver of the team I am excited to welcome ARRIVE Austin to the Jordan Anderson Racing portfolio of marketing partners. It takes a common vision by everyone involved with the team to succeed in this sport, and I know everyone at ARRIVE Austin and Palisociety share that with JAR.”

This partnership is not just contained to JAR. Friends and fans of JAR are invited to also enjoy the benefits of this exclusive partnership by claiming a 10% savings on a stay at ARRIVE Austin during NASCAR weekend at COTA by visiting the ARRIVE Austin Jordan Anderson Racing Page.

If you are unable to make it to the track both the NCWTS Toyota Tundra 250, and the NXS Pit Boss 250 on May 22nd will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App at 1:00 PM EST and 4:00 PM EST respectively.

Both races will also be aired live on the radio; the Toyota Tundra 250 can be found on the Motor Racing Network, while the Pit Boss 250 will be on the Performance Radio Network and both can be found on SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.

For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com, and be sure to follow the team along all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ARRIVE Austin

Located in the funky neighborhood of East Austin, ARRIVE Austin is an 83-room boutique hotel anchored by restaurants and bars that complement the Lone Star State’s food and drink epicenter. An architectural landmark with a remarkable façade, the hotel’s guestrooms feature distinctive design and artwork – collages by Sarah Presson – that pay tribute to the state’s “cowboy mythology,” and take inspiration from the unique physical landscape. Each room is outfitted with Hiatus linen robes, Turkish towels and high-quality sheets, Niven Morgan bath products, Apple TVs with Direct TV, Marshall Bluetooth speakers and a mini fridge stocked with complimentary water. Adjacent to check-in – where guests receive a cold, locally brewed beer or canned cocktail upon arrival – is Vixen’s Wedding, an award-winning restaurant serving Goan, Indian and Portuguese cuisine with Texas influence. Bars include Lefty’s Brick Bar, housed inside a converted 100-year-old warehouse, dishing up Cajun-inspired cocktails, and Gin Bar, offering over 90 gins from around the world on the rooftop. The property also features Cartel Coffee Lab, Sorek Barbershop + Menswear, and 600 square feet of meeting space. For more information, visit arrivehotels.com/austin or follow @arrivehotels on Instagram and Facebook.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons earning multiple top ten finishes and scoring a career best second place finish in the 2020 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.