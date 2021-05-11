Brandon Brown Heads to Dover with High Expectations

Track: Dover International Speedway | 1 Mile Oval

Race: 11 of 33

Event: Drydene 200 | Saturday, May 15 | 1:30 p.m. ET | FS1 & MRN

Stages: 45 / 90 / 200

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Stats | Dover International Speedway

Starts: 8

Best Start: 2

Best Finish: 11

Brown on Dover:

“I’ve had Dover circled on the calendar for quite a while now; with its intensity, speed and demanding driving style, it has quickly become one of my favorite race tracks on the circuit. For me, it really brings back the feeling of short track racing and it’s also pretty close to home, so I know that I’ll have family and friends in the stands as well as some of the Brandonbilt Foundations employees, so that’s going to be really special.

“This weekend will be the third time this season that the Brandonbilt Foundations car has been on track, but the first time in front of employees and I can’t wait for that.

“With our past performance at Dover, I feel like this could be a good opportunity for us to capitalize on stage points and really try to go for a stage win or maybe even grab the checkered flag. Really, my goal is to maximize points and get us back in playoff contentions, so hopefully we can have a smooth, consistent race and maybe even tame the Monster Mile in the process.”

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.