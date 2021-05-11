Busy Week for Jak Crawford Ahead of Paul Ricard Euroformula Open

LE CASTELLET, France (11 May 2021) – Young American Formula One prospect Jak Crawford takes the next major step in his intensive 2021 program this weekend, competing in his first full weekend in the Euroformula Open Championship at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Texas resident made his Euroformula Open debut two weeks ago, finishing seventh at Portimao, Portugal on his 16th birthday. He was forced to sit out practice, qualifying and the two Saturday races due to age restrictions.

Since then, he’s made his FIA Formula 3 debut with three races in Barcelona, and was set for two days of midweek F3 testing at Circuito de Jerez in Spain before flying straight to Paul Ricard to rejoin his Motopark squad for the second EFO race of the 2021 season.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend” Crawford said of the 15-turn, 3.630-mile French circuit. “I have to learn the track, and we also go back there in June for an F3 race. It looks like a pretty fun track. Hopefully, with the learning I can still do well and win as many races as possible, and earn back the points I lost by not doing the first two races.”

Crawford isn’t concerned about jumping back and forth between two different types of race cars.

“The F3 car has a bit more power and is quicker overall,” said Crawford of the official FIA category machine. “The Euroformula car is quicker in the corners but compared to F3 is lacking in top speed with a bit more downforce and a little less power. But it’s not too big of a difference. In lap times, the difference is three to five seconds depending on the track, so it’s not too big. It only takes me a few laps to get used to it and get back on it.”

Following this weeks testing and three races on tap for the weekend, Crawford will get a short break before returning to Paul Ricard for F3 competition on the June 4-6 weekend.