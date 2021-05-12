FOUR STRAIGHT WEEKS OF RACING ON TAP FOR JEFF DYER

(May 11, 2021, Yucca Valley, CA) Southern California open wheel racing veteran Jeff Dyer is getting ready for a busy four weeks of racing on May 15th, 22nd, 29th & 30th, and June 5th. It will be the most ambitious part of the 2021 season for the open wheel racer.

Dyer, who calls Yucca Valley, California home, kicks things off this Saturday night, May 15th, in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series on “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” the Bakersfield Speedway. In his first two 2021 outings on the Kern County track, the results sheets have been anything but kind to the former United States Army Explosive Ordinance officer. He placed 15th there on May 13th and was 20th on April 10th. However, he is coming off a seventh-place finish at the Merced Speedway on April 17th. Despite the tough luck in two of three CLS races this year, Dyer is seventh in points.

The following week Dyer will be staying a little closer to home when he races in the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series at Perris Auto Speedway on May 22nd. For that race he will wheel longtime friend Cal Smith’s #39 410 sprint car in the annual “Salute To Indy.” That prestigious race first took place more than 70-years ago in the original California Racing Association.

After the Perris race, Dyer and the crew will point the hauler towards Missouri for the May 29th and 30th 3rd Annual POWRi Lightning Sprint Car Nationals at the Central Missouri Speedway. It will be his first ever appearance at the track and his second ever attempt at the race. Two years ago, he contested the Nationals when they were held at Lake Ozark Speedway. In two nights of action, he placed fifth and 13th in the A main events.

When the race is over in the “Show Me State,” Dyer will high tale it back to the west coast to race with the California Lightning Sprint Cars at the Grand Reopening of the Ventura Raceway on June 5th. All told in four weeks, he will drive two different cars in five races, on four separate tracks, with three different sanctioning bodies in two different states.

Fans who would like to see Dyer and the other CLS stars in action at Saturday’s race in Bakersfield can find the track at 5001 N. Chester Ext., in Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373. The pits will open at 2:30 p.m. The general admission gate swings open at 4:00 and the first race will hit the track at 6:00.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

Jeff Dyer’s 2021 Racing Results

3-12 Kern County Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

3-13 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 15th A Main

3-26 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

3-27 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

4-3 Barona Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

4-10 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 20th A Main

4-17 Merced Speedway California Lightning/BCRA Civil War 7th A Main