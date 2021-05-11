Ryan Newman – Dover Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Drydene 400 – Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Dover International Speedway

Newman makes his 39th Cup start at Dover on Sunday, where he carries an average finish of 15th in his career.

He has three wins all-time at ‘The Monster Mile’ – tied for his most of any track on the circuit, and one of just four tracks where he has multiple wins at (Phoenix, Loudon, Michigan). He swept the 2003 events and led a combined 593 laps in his three wins.

During the stretch from 2002 (his first Cup event at Dover) to 2007, Newman started on the pole four times, started inside the top five in 10 of 11 events and finished top five in seven of those races.

Most recently, Newman ran 19th and 24th last season in a doubleheader weekend at the one-mile track.

Newman also has six Xfinity Series starts at Dover with one win (2005), two poles (2001, 2005), and three top-10s overall.

Scott Graves at Dover International Speedway

Graves will be atop the box for his 12th Cup start at Dover this weekend, a place he has an average finish of 13.8, one of his best numbers on the circuit.

With four top-10s overall, Graves captured them all from 2017-18 in four-straight events with Daniel Suarez, finishing sixth, eighth, third and 10th.

Graves also called six NXS events, winning twice, most recently in 2016. He also went to victory lane with Chris Buescher in 2015, and has five top-10s in six events with an average 5.7 finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Dover:

“Dover has historically been a good place for me personally, but the thing I like most about it is all the unique challenges it brings with managing each corner and the brakes. We’re steadily improving as both an organization and within our 6 team, and it’s going to require that same approach as we plug through the second quarter of the season and head into the summer. We’re looking forward to capturing a good run Sunday in our Guaranteed Rate Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman picked off multiple cars in the closing laps of Sunday’s 400-mile race from Darlington to finish 10th, his third top-10 of the season.

Where They Rank

Newman is 19th in points through 12 races in the 2021 campaign.

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s machine for its third points race of 2021.

