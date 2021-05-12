FedEx Racing Express Facts – Dover International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Drydene 400

Date/Time: Sunday, May 16/2:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 24 degrees

2020 Winner: Denny Hamlin

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Darlington Recap: Denny Hamlin scored another top-five finish Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The #11 team brought a fast Toyota Camry to the historic, egg-shaped oval and even led five laps, but Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Mother’s Day race and took the victory. Hamlin finished fifth and maintained a 75-point lead in the driver standings.

Dover Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series moves north, returning to “The Monster Mile” this weekend in Dover. Drivers will make the trip to Delaware for Sunday’s 400-mile event on the concrete oval. Hamlin is a one-time winner at the track and owns six top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 30 career races at Dover International Speedway, leading a total of 609 laps. Hamlin will look to earn his first trip to Victory Lane this season.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Dover International Speedway

Races: 30

Wins: 1

Poles: 4

Top-5: 6

Top-10: 13

Laps Led: 609

Avg. Start: 10.3

Avg. Finish: 16.6

Hamlin Conversation – Dover:

What are the sensations you feel in a lap at Dover?

“It’s the most physically demanding track for sure – simply because of the speed in the banking, the load that your body takes in the middle of corner. It’s a very, very tough track. It’s very rough, and there are a lot of elevation changes from corner entry to the middle of the corner. It takes its toll on you. It hasn’t always been my favorite or best track during the course of my career, but honestly since being with Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) over these last few years, we’ve had some really good results there.”

How important is to get that first elusive win of the season?

“We’ll get it. We’ve been running up front all season, so eventually the odds will come back to us. If we continue to do what we’ve been doing, we’re going to be in really good shape. We’re still getting smarter and better every single week.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at Dover: FedEx Office thanks all team members for rising to meet and overcome challenges on a daily basis.