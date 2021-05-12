This Week in Motorsports: May 10-16, 2021

NCS/NXS: Dover International Speedway – May 15-16

ARCA EAST: Dover International Speedway – May 14

PLANO, Texas (May 12, 2021) – This weekend NASCAR heads to the Monster Mile for the lone stop in Delaware this season for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The ARCA Menards Series East kicks off the action at Dover International Speedway on Friday evening.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Truex leads the pack… With his third victory of the season, Martin Truex Jr. continues to rank as the only NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver with multiple wins. Truex had a dominating performance at Darlington Raceway – leading 248 of 293 laps. The Mayetta, New Jersey native also has fond memories at Dover where he scored his first-career win at the track in 2007 and has since added two additional victories in 2016 and 2019.

Hamlin is the defending event winner… Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin heads into Dover as the reigning race winner. Hamlin led 115 laps (of 311) in the first race of the Dover doubleheader last fall to earn his first win at the one-mile paved oval. Hamlin continues to lead the overall NCS point standings after his series-best ninth top-five finish at Darlington on Sunday.

Double for Gibbs… Ty Gibbs is scheduled to make his fifth-career NASCAR Xfinity Series start on Saturday at Dover but will get the weekend started in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series East event. In six career ARCA East starts, Gibbs has scored five top-five finishes.

Hemric looks for more than a top-five… Daniel Hemric makes his return to Dover International Speedway, which is one of his best tracks. Hemric has three top-five results, and four top-10 finishes in just five Dover starts with a best finish of third in 2018.

Nemechek makes Xfinity Series return… Truck Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek makes his return to the Xfinity Series this weekend aboard the No. 26 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR). Nemechek will make his first Xfinity Series start since 2019. He has one win (Kansas 2018) and 30 top-10 finishes in 51 previous starts in the Xfinity Series. Nemechek is scheduled to make multiple starts for SHR this season.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST

Smith continues to perform… Toyota development driver Sammy Smith continues to perform in ARCA East events heading into this weekend’s race at Dover. Despite an early penalty, Smith drove through the pack and led the final 103 laps at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway last Saturday. It was Smith’s second victory and third top-two finish in the first three ARCA East events of the year, which has allowed him to stretch out a 15-point lead in the overall standings.

