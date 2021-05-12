JR Motorsports — NXS Dover Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Dover International Speedway

RACE: Drydene 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

DATE: Saturday, May 15, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 1:00 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 No. 1 Pilot Flying J/myRewards Plus™ Chevrolet

• Michael Annett will look to add to a four-race streak of top10 finishes at The Monster Mile this weekend and holds a best finish of third coming in 2012.

• Throughout the 2021 season, Annett has four top 10s, with a best finish of sixth coming at Las Vegas and Darlington.

• Dover International Speedway’s fast 1-mile oval is one of the better tracks for Annett, as he has averaged a finish of 12.2 over his 18 starts there.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry will make his Dover debut this weekend and will make his second appearance vying for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash payday following his second-place effort at Darlington.

• Berry has nine starts on tracks between 1-2 miles in length with one top-five and three top-10 finishes, all of which have come during the 2021 season.

• In 2021, Berry has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes while pacing the field for 103 laps.

• Tire Pros joins Berry in Dover for its second additional race following Berry’s performance in Martinsville.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson seeks his fourth straight top-seven finish this weekend at Dover International Speedway, as he has finished seventh, fourth and sixth in his last three starts on The Monster Mile.

• Through nine races in 2021 the Las Vegas native has strong finishes of second, fourth, fifth and sixth in addition to winning the first two $100,000 NASCAR Dash 4 Cash bonuses. He’s also led 94 laps to date.

• One-mile tracks seem to agree with Gragson. He’s earned two top-five and eight top-10 finishes (at Dover, Phoenix Raceway and New Hampshire International Speedway) during his young career.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier enters this weekend at Dover as the most recent winner in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane last weekend in Darlington.

• Allgaier is a two-time winner at the Monster Mile with victories in this event in 2018 and in the first of the weekend doubleheader last August.

• Overall, in 20 previous starts at Dover, Allgaier has scored nine top fives and 13 top 10s to accompany the two victories.

• With the Darlington win last weekend, Allgaier has qualified to be one of four drivers competing for the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize this weekend.

Driver Quotes

“Dover is a track where we’ve always run well. I feel like we’re hitting our stride this season, with a good solid run at Darlington in the Gatorade Pilot Flying J Chevrolet. We scored points in both stages there, and had good speed at the end. That’s what we’re trying to do every week, and what we’re going to do again this weekend at Dover.”– Michael Annett

“Dover has been a really good place for us these last couple of years and I can’t wait to get back there with this BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. Hopefully we can unload with the same speed that helped us get to Victory Lane last summer here and that we can come home with that $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize from Xfinity. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do.” – Justin Allgaier

“We’re going to Dover this weekend and like most of the tracks this year, the first laps on the track will be after the green flag drops. The first few laps I’ll just be feeling the track out and figuring out how it drives throughout the run because there’s really nothing like it. I know Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the entire Tire Pros No. 8 team will bring a fast car this weekend so that is one less thing we will need to worry about. Hopefully we can string together a good run and bring home the Dash 4 Cash payday. Can’t thank Xfinity enough for allowing us to run for $100k, it makes winning that much better.” – Josh Berry

“Dover has been a good track for me in the past and I know Dave (Elenz, crew chief) will make sure to bring another fast Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro this weekend. We may not be going for the Dash 4 Cash sweep this week, but we’re putting our heads down, moving forward and hopefully putting this No. 9 back into Victory Lane and into the playoffs.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

Dash 4 Cash Prowess: JRM drivers have claimed the Dash 4 Cash honors on 15 different occasions with more than half of those victories coming since the 2017 season. Noah Gragson most recently took Dash 4 Cash honors at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24th.

