Nostalgic NASCAR Video Games That Will Get You Back Into Your Childhood

The National Association for Stock Car Racing (NASCAR) Video Games are motorsport games whereby the stock cars race in rotation in a circular speedway. Most of these games were released during the NASCAR’s video games years of popularity and go back to more than a decade ago. Any philanthropic NASCAR gamer can definitely attest that the games highlighted below bring about a lot of memories and are the absoluteNASCAR Video Games classics!

Richard Petty’s Talladega 1984

The game’s developer was Cosmi, and it had 3D graphics putting it on the map. However, the game did not have NASCAR drivers due to the lack of a license. The turbo boost feature proved a bit sketchy for stock cars traveling at extremely high speeds.

Bill Elliot’s NASCAR Challenge 1990

The game’s developer was Distinctive Software. It was the first NASCAR game. It had a midi soundtrack, 8-bit graphics, and laser scanned copies of accurate NASCAR tracks that changed with the weather and tire wear dynamics.

NASCAR Racing 1994

Papyrus Design Group was the developer. It had more realistic graphics and motions than its predecessors, and multiple gameplays were enabled using LAN.

NASCAR Racing 1999 Edition

EA Sports developed it. It was among the first games that initiated the addition of Craftsman Truck vehicle and Busch series. It provided more realistic car sets.

NASCAR Heat 2000

Monster Games developed the game and it was among the first NASCAR titles to offer Flips, Drafting, and Allen Bestwick features.

NASCAR Rumble 2000

EA Sports developed it, and the game allowed the gamer to trick out the cars. Its features included six craftsman trucks, Winston Cup Teams, and hidden vehicles. The tracks mainly were fantasy ones, such as open highways and racing around a large fountain characterized with shortcuts.

NASCAR Heat 2002

Monster Games developed it. It possessed good graphics and gave the gamers an alternative to the many available EA Sports.

NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona 2002

Monster Games developed it. It was the first game to embrace the idea of going up from the bottom sports tiers, local dirt tracks to getting to Daytona for the game’s biggest race (the highest level).

NASCAR Racing 2002 Season

It depicted massive car model improvement. Cars could now get to speeds of 250, and one could create accidents on YouTube. It featured a Coca-Cola speedway which was a fictional track.

NASCAR Racing 2003 Season

Gamers can argue that it was one of the most popular NASCAR racing games since Talladega by Richard Petty. It was the most successful but the last of the Papyrus game series before EA Games acquired NASCAR rights.

NASCAR Racing 4

The game was the Papyrus game seriesgroundbreaker. For the first time, cars could flip, and the resolution went from 256 to 24K. It made a 43-car field first to appear.

NASCAR Thunder 2003

EA Sports developed the game. Gamers were able to manage driver aspects and go into battle against a field of forty-three cars. The race field would go down to18 from 43 when multiple players were involved.

NASCAR Thunder 2004

EA Sports was the game’s developer.It introduced a new feature, alliances and grudges whereby drivers worked together with their allies to eliminate their enemies.

NASCAR 06: Total Team Control

EA Sports developed it.The game introduced the radio ability for teammates incase they needed help. Blocking for your teammate to switch the user control was now attainable.

NASCAR 2005: Chase for the Cup

EA Sports developed it. The creator’s added Craftsman trucks, Flight to the Top, and FeatherliteModified to the cars. The players were given four ranks to progress. It featured The Intimidate Button, which enabled one to pull behind another vehicle to allow the car in front to lose control and get out of line.

NASCAR remains a popular motorsport in the United States and has continually worked with video game developers like EA Sports, Monster Games, iRacing.com, and many more to design video games with the hope to create better quality games. Many of the games from the NASCAR series are favorites among many gamers and recreate memories from a long time ago.