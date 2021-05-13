Can Mandir Explains Dropshipping During The Pandemic

E-commerce has been one of the only industries that have benefited from the pandemic. The conditions that were brought by the pandemic worked in favor of e-commerce. Thus, the industry grew throughout the year.

Can Mandir, in his recent interview, explained how e-commerce benefited through the pandemic. Being a successful dropshipper himself, he talked of the state of dropshipping and its possible future. Below are the important bits of the interview.

The state of dropshipping during the pandemic

Dropshipping grew as e-commerce grew as dropshipping is the part of e-commerce. If you aren’t familiar with dropshipping, it is a type of online retail that eliminates the need for keeping stock inventories.

The changing market proved favorable for dropshipping. As a result, dropshippers grew out of their businesses and online retail. In reference to the state of dropshipping, Can Mandir quotes, “We in e-commerce are among the few in this world who have seen great opportunities in sales due to the crisis or who can still see such opportunities.”

In addition to that, Can Mandir also addressed the shipping anxiety of many sellers. In doing so, he claimed that the restrictions of shipping aren’t many. Thus, dropshipping ventures can relieve themselves of shipping stress.

Possible barriers to dropshipping

One of the most major barriers to dropshipping is the mindset of the people. Many people regard dropshipping to be too difficult of a trade to venture into. However, Can Mandir believes that “It has never been easier to shop or sell online.” There will always be people who will migrate back to the offline market, but these conditions can be worked upon.

Aside from the mindset of people, someone who isn’t ready to give in efforts every single day is not suitable for dropshipping. One should also have an eye for analyzing market trends. It can give them an edge over other competitors. Moreover, since the marketplace keeps on changing, one should possess a foresight for future market demands.

Requirements for being a dropshipper

Being a dropshipper is less risky than other trades of e-commerce. However, there are still requirements that one needs to fulfill to become a dropshipper. From his experience, Can Mandir lists these requirements that can help both the old as well as new dropshippers.

There requirements or pieces of advice are:

Since e-commerce trades online, one must have electronic devices such as laptops, phones, and computers.

One must also have a good internet connection. It is one of the most basic requirements for being a dropshipper.

One should have patience and the habit of working regularly.

Thus, there are both mental and physical requirements that need to be fulfilled to become a dropshipper.

Future of dropshipping

The end of the pandemic will not be the end of dropshipping. It is true that the growth of dropshipping has been catalyzed by the pandemic. However, dropshipping’s success is not limited to the pandemic only. Thus, it’ll continue to grow despite the situation.

One should also focus on consumer behaviors as it determines how e-commerce will perform. Consumer behavior, as of today, supports online trade as it provides them more convenience than offline markets. Moreover, consumer habits can last for quite a long time.

Can Mandir also believes in the future cryptocurrency. He believes that the future of e-commerce can facilitate the dealing of crypto. Can Mandir’s stance on crypto is influenced by both his foresight as well as the recent announcement made by Tesla. Thus, dropshipper can expect to deal with crypto in the near future.

That was all! Now you know all about dropshipping, along with how you can be a dropshipper.