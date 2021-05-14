AMS opens exterior tent campgrounds for July NASCAR weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (May 14, 2021) – Atlanta Motor Speedway is reopening its tent campgrounds outside the track and welcoming tent campers back to the speedway for the July race weekend.

In conjunction with the return of tent and pop-up campers, AMS will also have its exterior restrooms and showerhouses open for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend. These camping amenities, previously closed for the March weekend, enable the speedway to host tent and pop-up campers while complying with current health and safety guidelines.

“We’ve been working hard to be ready for the day we can welcome tent campers back to the track for a race weekend and we’re thrilled it’s finally here,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “This year in NASCAR has been dubbed ‘the best season ever’; we’re shaping up to have the best summer ever here at AMS!”

In addition to the return of tent camping for the July NASCAR weekend, AMS recently announced its grandstands will be open to full capacity as well.

Tent and soft-sided pop-up camping for race weekend is available starting at $75 for an unreserved space. Reserved tent camping starts at $100.

Fans interested in camping during race weekend should call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.