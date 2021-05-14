Online Video Slots News for Spring 2021

Today we have some massive problems with new gambling activities. People are a little bit tired of the quarantine. The economy doesn’t shine at all. Alas, the slot vendors haven’t the bigger budgets and brand new markets. But, in general, casinos are prospering. They just transformed their updates.

There are some different strategies in the casino’s market. People are trying to make bets for high rollers at really trusted gambling sites. Also, the most revenue is from old developers today. It is not a sensation: every brand new name has to conquer some respect before the massive success.

Let’s see the major trends of this spring. This guide will come in handy for every newcomer. It is not a big analytic issue but a short review of modern trends in the industry. Maybe, our tips will be helpful. Or you can find a decent and fresh slot next weekend. Who knows?

​Ancient gods are hip

Do you remember “The Book of Ra”? This formula was enormously successful, and some vendors started to clone the pattern. Ancient Egyptian, Mesoamerican, Norse gods are hiding great treasures. And the cunning archaeologist wants to rob them. A classic plot for traditional slots. But why do we need something new in this sphere?

The answer is about an advertisement. Most of the prominent casinos today give you the same set of reel machines. And this is boring. Every new gambling house is trying to make something different. There are too many similar places where you can spend your money. At the same time, the old franchises don’t generate fresh cash.

That’s why we have a lot of alternatives to the “ancient books”. Let’s see some new big hits in this category:

Book of 99, developed by Relax Gaming. The brand itself is reminiscent of the classic success formula. For the ten pay lines, the field has 5 reels and 3 rows. Here we have various types of jackpots and a lot of free spins, expanding symbols. 99 means the RTP percentage;

Ra K.O. made by Green Jade Games. These are so-called Knockout slots, painted in Egyptian themes. The 50 pay lines and 6×4 reels. Ra’s bonus reels are very comfortable even for newcomers;

Eye of the Queen developed by Greentube. This reel machine is famous for its free games with a high-likely strategy, like in real life.

As you can see, Egyptian slots are no doubt prospering now. People love gold and antiquity, and enormous prizes are catchy, of course.

​Yeehaw! The Wild, Wild West has risen!

Modern card games have their origins in the French-Italian gambling culture. But the casinos today are American-style. The boom of Las Vegas and Atlantic-City about a century ago predicted all the actual slot machines, lotteries, roulette, etc. It is why the design of the most prominent reel machines often exploits Western themes.

In America, there is a stable stereotype about gambling. You seldom find the slots in the style of New England. An average gambler associates the green table and cards with a saloon culture. And the best-renowned saloons were at the frontier. Well, you know: Wild West, cowboys, trailblazers and prospectors, sheriff’s star, the duel at the high noon in the main street of the town… we all know these pictures from movies and pop culture references. It is why new slots with Western-style are so popular. Let’s see what kind of new reel games are presented to spring 2021:

Free Buffalo slots. Taste the spirit of prairies! This reel machine has a gorgeous, naturalistic style, but gamblers like the franchise for the great possibilities. First of all, you don’t need to download the game. It is online entertainment. Five reels with free spin events give you much more strategies than before. Also, the minimum bet is just only one cent – you can freely have as many tries as you need;

Wild Chapo. The famous vendor Relax Gaming can give you something new. The Mexican theme is not very common in the slots. Of course, former Upper California and New Mexico Territories have some Latin roots. But usually, reel machines are mainly American. Taste the dangerous life of the true Mexican pistolero! Chapo (“a short man” in Spanish) is breaking bad. His arsenal has three different explosives: expanding TNT wilds, sticky wild rerolling spins, and bonus bomb symbols.

Silver Trails. Another big Greentube’s score. The life of a prospector is hard but generous. Conquer the new mines and caravans of gold and silver! This reel machine gives you unique gameplay with almost unlimited options. The distributor officially offers players 243 ways to win. With the five reels, this number is not unrealistic but is pretty enormous. Gamblers already give that game a solid credit.

​Something wicked this way comes

Treasures are mystic. And gamblers always have had a lot of prejudice and special personal rituals. One of the very first series of classic slots is called Lady Luck. Every newcomer has a dream about a chosen fortune. You can’t win the jackpot without this belief: shy people never risk their money. And the prize loves the bold ones. Let’s see what kind of mystic slots we do have here in Spring 2021: