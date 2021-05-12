Search
JR Motorsports wins appeal; Gragson’s finish and Dash 4 Cash bonus reinstated

By Angela Campbell
Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2021. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The penalties assessed on JR Motorsport’s No. 9 team after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, have been rescinded.

National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, Roger Werner, heard the appeal Wednesday, overturning the penalties and reaffirming Noah Gragson’s fourth place result. He will receive the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus for scoring the highest finish among the eligible drivers at Darlington.

The penalties were a result of the post-race inspection of the No. 9 Chevrolet where it was determined that the team had violated Rule 20.14.c in the NASCAR Rule Book. The rule states that “all suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

Gragson has won all three of the previous Dash 4 Cash prizes at Martinsville Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Darlington Raceway and will now be eligible for the final Dash 4 Cash Xfinity Series race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones will join Gragson at Dover to compete for the Dash 4 Cash prize Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200.



