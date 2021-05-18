LIMITED NUMBER OF ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE TEXAS GRAND PRIX COMMEMORATIVE SOUVENIR PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE

NASCAR fans at Circuit of The Americas can keep up with the action on the NASCAR at COTA website featuring the Race Week Preview Guide and through NASCAR at COTA social media channels

AUSTIN, Texas (May 18, 2021) – A limited number of printed commemorative souvenir programs will be available for purchase during the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix race weekend at Circuit of The Americas. Fans who want to have a copy as a keepsake of this historic NASCAR racing weekend will need to grab a copy as soon as possible, as they are expected to go fast. Programs will be available for purchase at track souvenir locations Friday-Sunday, while supplies lasts.

The commemorative program, titled “Keep Austin Wheeled,” offers a beautiful cover design featuring two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch’s red, white and blue Toyota Camry as the center art element.

The program is full of informative feature stories, including “Fast 5” storylines for the weekend’s Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races; a NASCAR 101 feature; a history piece on Cup Series drivers who hail from the great state of Texas; a breakdown of Circuit of The Americas’ challenging 3.41-mile course by Cup champions Chase Elliott, Martin Truex. Jr. and Brad Keselowski; a feature on the gorgeous event trophies; and a story highlighting some of the fun things to do when visiting Austin.

The program also provides driver photos for the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, track history, hero pages, driver rosters, stats and so much more.

“We wanted to create a printed souvenir program for this historic inaugural event so fans would have a memento to remember the weekend,” said Scott Cooper, senior vice president of communications for Speedway Motorsports. “But fans better act fast, because after seeing that beautiful cover design, I have a feeling that the limited number that we have available aren’t going to last for long.”

The NASCAR at COTA souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.

Race fans can also look forward to NASCAR at COTA’s fresh take on the virtual souvenir program with the introduction of the Race Week Preview Guide, a free, digital hub of engaging fan content, available to fans at the track as well as those who are tuning in from home. The NASCAR at COTA Race Week Preview Guide contains everything fans need to know about race weekend, including quick links to the on-track schedule, fan safety information and mobile ticket information, plus feature stories, driver lineups, NASCAR 101 and ideas for those visiting Austin for the first time.

Click here to view the NASCAR at COTA Race Week Preview Guide. https://www.NASCARatCOTA.com/Fans/Race-Week-Preview-Guide/

Finally, fans can keep up with all the action by visiting the NASCAR at COTA website at www.NASCARatCOTA.com and by following all of the NASCAR at COTA social media channels, Facebook: NASCARatCOTA ; Twitter: @NASCARatCOTA; Instagram: @NASCARatCOTA.

The action gets underway on Friday with practice sessions scheduled for the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. On Saturday, qualifying will be held for both Xfinity and Trucks to set the starting lineups for their races later that day. The Toyota Tundra 225 Truck Series race starts at noon CT (FS1, MRN Radio) and will be followed by the Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race at 3 p.m. CT (FS1, PRN Radio). On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series teams will qualify at 10 a.m. to set the field for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, which takes the green flag at 1:30 p.m. CT (FS1, PRN Radio).

Tickets are available for all three races during the NASCAR at COTA weekend and can be purchased online at www.NASCARatCOTA.com.