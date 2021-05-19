Ryan Truex – Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

COTA 225 | Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Freightliner/Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at COTA: “I’m excited for the challenge this weekend at COTA,” said Ryan Truex. “I’m looking forward to being able to get on track in our Freightliner/Marquis Chevrolet and get some practice in before we race on Saturday, hopefully it will really help us get acclimated to the course. We are all hoping to put on a good race for Al [Niece], with him being based so close by.”

Truex at COTA: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Circuit of the Americas marks the Series’ first visit to the road course.

While this weekend’s race is Truex’s first start at the Austin road course, Truex has three road course starts to his credit in the Truck Series. His best result was a fifth-place finish at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in 2017.

The New Jersey native has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at road courses including the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and Watkins Glen International. His best road course finish in the series was a fifth-place result at Mid-Ohio in 2018.

In addition, Truex has two NASCAR Cup Series road course starts coming at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International, both in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will carry both the Freightliner and Marquis colors this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Freightliner marked its 75th anniversary in 2017. While its history is integral to the brand, Freightliner remains future-focused, always advancing new technologies and leading the industry through innovation. A continuing emphasis on quality through innovation intersects perfectly with its ongoing, technologically inspired, passionate drive to create the best-of-the-best trucks on the road.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.