Fastenal, Roush Fenway Racing Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

Long-time anchor partner Fastenal extends relationship with Roush Fenway through 2024 Season

CONCORD, N.C., (May 19, 2021) – Fastenal, who has served as an anchor partner of Roush Fenway Racing for more than a decade, has announced it is extending its relationship and will continue as the anchor partner on Jack Roush’s No. 17 Ford Mustang driven by Chris Buescher.

“For more than 10 years Fastenal has been one of the cornerstones of our partner lineup and we are thrilled to have them continue their long-standing commitment to Roush Fenway and the No. 17 team,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “During our partnership, Fastenal has not only created impactful motorsports marketing programs, but they have been instrumental in helping us maximize our build process with tailored solutions to our supply chain and inventory management controls.”

Fastenal is in its 11th season for Roush Fenway, having first joined the fold in 2010 as the primary partner on the No. 60 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team and driver Carl Edwards. That team went on to win the owners championship with Edwards in 2011. Fastenal later served as a primary on Buescher’s No. 60 Ford that captured the NXS Championship in 2015. Overall, Fastenal has celebrated 70 top-10s and 44 top-fives’ aboard Roush Fenway Fords.

“Our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing is a lot more than just putting our name on a car; it’s a relationship with an organization we respect and an opportunity to showcase our brand and culture,” said Dan Florness, Fastenal’s president and CEO. “We look forward to many years of future success as we continue the tradition.”

Since joining the team, Fastenal has nine wins in more than 220 starts across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Eight total drivers have driven the iconic Fastenal blue colors for Roush Fenway, with Buescher currently in his second season piloting the No. 17 Fastenal Ford.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps its business partners strengthen their supply chains, remove unnecessary costs, and focus more resources on what they do best. The company’s distribution system centers on 3,200+ in-market locations, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to support the unique local needs of our customers. This customer-centric service network is supported by 15 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists, a suite of e-business and automated supply technology solutions, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing structures – all focused on helping customers reduce costs, capture time, and achieve their business goals.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season of competition in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.