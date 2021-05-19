FedEx Racing Express Facts – Circuit of the Americas

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Date/Time: Sunday, May 23/2:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 68 laps/231 miles

Track Length: 3.41 miles

Track Shape: Road Course

2020 Winner: N/A

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Dover Recap: Hamlin started second for the 400-mile event at the Monster Mile, but the start of the race would be indicative of how restarts would go the rest of the day – the #11 FedEx Office Toyota was not strong on the short run. The car hovered around the top five for most of the 400-lap race, and passes for position were hard to come by. The FedEx Racing team made improvements that helped the car’s handling later in the race, but it wasn’t enough to get to the front. The team tried some pit strategy in Stage 3, pitting for tires under a Lap 313 caution while the leaders stayed on track. Despite being the first car with fresh rubber and restarting ninth, the #11 team could only gain two more spots over the remaining laps. Hamlin crossed the finish line seventh while Hendrick drivers Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron swept the top four.

COTA Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Lone Star State this weekend for its first run at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Hamlin and team will look for their first win of the season at the 20-turn, counterclockwise circuit designed for Formula One racers. This marks the first running for Hamlin on the 3.41-mile course.

Hamlin Conversation – COTA:

What are your thoughts on the track that you’ll be racing on this weekend at COTA?

“I’ve never raced there, so there are a lot of unknowns. But it’s a first-class facility, and it’s in a great market. It checks all the boxes for a new venue.”

In your career you have one win at a road course. How will you approach racing at a new one?

“Road courses are tricky, and this one specifically I’ve never raced on. I know our team is going to bring a fast car again this week. From there, it’s all about execution and making the least amount of mistakes.”

FedEx Ground Along for the Ride at COTA: The Delta District leads the FedEx Ground Gulf region in Safety metrics, and “DLTA” will appear on Hamlin’s #11 Toyota to recognize their accomplishment for the May 23 Circuit of the Americas race.

FedEx Office – Closest to COTA: 600 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 (512) 383-0348