Outwest Express Rolls with Love’s Travel Stops and Daytona 500 Champion

Top Transportation Service Company Partners with McDowell in Austin

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 19, 2021) – Returning to Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Outwest Express, one of the top providers of transportation services in the southwest, will be the primary partner of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team during the inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Outwest Express will join their partner, Love’s Travel Stops on the car.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Outwest Express provides cost-effective and dependable transportation services, including 24-hour dispatch, expedited freight transit and company-owned tractors and trailers. Featuring performance-based engine monitoring systems and aerodynamic equipment designed to promote fuel efficiency, Outwest Express’s top-of-the-line fleet is ready and well-equipped for all types of transportation situations.

“We’re proud to partner with Love’s Travel Stops, Front Row Motorsports and the Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell, for what will be one of the most exciting races of the season. Love’s has been a valuable partner of ours and the stop of choice for our drivers on the road, so what better place to highlight our partnership than at The Circuit of The Americas,” said Zachary Chilson, VP of Outwest Express. “We’re excited to bring Outwest Express to Austin, and to a national audience this weekend on the No. 34 Ford Mustang. We’re all excited to watch Michael race.”

FRM and McDowell come into Austin for this inaugural event with the goal of another top-10 finish or more. McDowell and the team are hoping to break their best mark of top-10 finishes in a season and feel confident heading into the road course.

“I always feel good heading into a road course with my past experience,” said McDowell. “But our team is also much stronger the past two seasons, so it gives me more confidence that we can have a good day. “We’re coming off some not-so-great races, but we’ve circled COTA as a place where we can have a good finish. We just need to go out and execute.

“It’s great to have Outwest Express come back to the team and partner with Love’s again on the track. They’ve had a longstanding partnership on the highway, and this is a great way to continue it. Outwest Express is a Texas-based company and this is going to be a big race, a lot of fans, a lot of excitement. It’s cool to have them coming with us.”

About Outwest Express

Outwest Express is an award winning, top provider of transportation services in the United States that consistently delivers transportation solutions on time and on budget. With a strong focus on employee safety, support for our communities and a “Driver-1st.” corporate culture, Outwest Express has grown to become one of the most attractive employers in the industry. Visit outwestexpress.com [outwestexpress.com] for more information on services and driver opportunities.

About Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 550 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 30,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.