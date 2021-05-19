Meyer Shank Racing Displays All New Look in IMS Garages

The colorful scheme possible thanks for MSR partner CAP fixtures

Indianapolis, Ind. (19 May 2021) – Between the INDYCAR Grand Prix and preparations for the Indianapolis 500, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) spends nearly a month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every May. The chance to compete on the hallowed grounds is one that everyone on the team relishes, and every year, MSR works to make it’s “home-away-from-home” a little more special.

This year, MSR has created a bright and colorful collage of images displayed throughout the team’s two-car garage for its 2021 Indianapolis 500 driver lineup of Jack Harvey and Helio Castroneves. The artwork was created by MSR’s longtime graphic designer, Brad Hoffner who’s vision brought some dynamic visuals to the IMS paddock.

The design itself would not be possible without the help from MSR’s partner CAP fixtures which produced additional structured walls for the design to utilize for the display. The walls extend along the back portion of the MSR garage, giving the team and the fans extra space to be ‘wow’d’ by the incredible design.

“One of the great things about coming to IMS during the Month of May is that we’re pretty much given free rein to do what we want with our garage walls,” said Mike Shank. “Each year we want to do something different and produce something for the fans. Especially now that fans are allowed back in the paddock we wanted to do something extra special. We can’t thank CAP fixtures enough for the work they put in ahead of the month to prime the garage for our design. Each year they give us a perfect garage setup for our guys to work in and also for the fans to look at.”