Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | COTA

History will be made this weekend in Texas as NASCAR takes all three of its national series to Circuit of the Americas for the first time ever. The 3.41-mile track is commonly known for hosting F1 races each season, but this weekend the NASCAR Cup Series highlights a full weekend of action on Sunday. Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time on road courses, including five in the NCS.

EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Sunday, May 23 | 2:30 p.m. ET

FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 AutoTempest Ford Mustang

Dover Recap, COTA Preview

· Newman finished 23rd last Sunday at Dover after starting from the rear of the field.

· Buescher earned stage points in the opening segment and went on to finish 17th.

· This weekend serves as one of the most anticipated on the 2021 NASCAR slate, which features a record-breaking six road courses, including the inaugural event at the 3.41-mile long Circuit of the Americas.

· The course is the only circuit in the United States to annually host both F1 and MotoGP.

· With the new venue on tap, the weekend schedule features both practice and qualifying, a rare occurrence in the 2021 campaign. Teams will practice for 50 minutes at 10:05 a.m. ET Saturday morning. Qualifying takes place Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, just prior to the race rolling off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

· Guaranteed Rate is back on Newman’s Ford Mustang for the second consecutive race.

· AutoTempest returns to Buescher’s machine for its second race of the season.

Road Racing Success

As an organization, Roush Fenway has made 358 starts on road courses across NASCAR’s major touring series and has recorded 15 wins, 69 top-fives, 134 top-10s, 11 poles and 879 laps led.

Martin Goes Three-Straight in N.Y.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin is responsible for four of Jack Roush’s road course wins all-time, including three-straight at Watkins Glen from 1993-95. Martin dominated the three years, leading a combined 183 laps, and won all three from the pole. He also won once in Sonoma, in 1997, after also starting from the point to lead 69 of the 74 laps.

Edwards Victorious Four Times, at Four Different Courses

Carl Edwards also visited victory lane for Jack Roush at Sonoma, driving to the win in 2014 after starting fourth. In Xfinity action, Edwards was victorious at WGI in 2012, Road America in 2010, and Montreal in 2009. In the 2012 event in New York, current crew chief Scott Graves was atop the box for one of his two Xfinity wins all-time on road courses.

Buescher, Graves Former Road Course Winners

In Buescher’s first full-time Xfinity season in 2014, he and Graves found victory lane at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August, which also fell on August 16. Buescher led 25 laps that day in the No. 60 entry for Roush.

Roush Fenway Road Course Wins

1993-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1994-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1995-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1997-1 Martin Son-Cup

2014-1 Edwards Son-Cup

2012-1 Edwards WGI-NXS

2010-1 Edwards RA-NXS

2009-1 Edwards Mon-NXS

2014-1 Buescher Mid-O NXS

1998-1 Ruttman WGI-Truck

2000-1 Biffle WGI-Truck

1997-1 Ruttman Top-Truck

1999-1 Bliss Top-Truck

1997-1 Ruttman Son-Truck

1999-1 Biffle Port-Truck