This Week in Motorsports: May 17-23, 2021

NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas) – May 21-23

ARCA: Toledo Speedway – May 22

PLANO, Texas (May 19, 2021) – It’s a big weekend for the three national divisions of NASCAR as they make their debut at the 20-turn Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. The ARCA Menards Series also returns on track at Toledo Speedway

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Bell most recent road-course victor… This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to COTA – the second of seven road course events on the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule this season. At the season’s first road course event at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Christopher Bell drove to his first-career NCS victory. Bell led on three different occasions and passed Joey Logano as they were coming to one lap to go to earn the win.

Hamlin extends lead… Denny Hamlin extended his points lead to 101 points over William Bryon with his 10th top-10 finish of the season at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. The Virginia-native leads the series in top-five finishes (nine) and average finishing position (7.2).

Busch scheduled for Xfinity season debut… Kyle Busch is scheduled to make his 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season debut this weekend at COTA. Busch is currently at 97 career victories in the series – an NXS record – and continues to chase a coveted 100-career Xfinity Series wins. Busch is also scheduled to run at Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Road America and Atlanta Motor Speedway in the No. 54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Xfinity drivers look for another good road course run… Xfinity Series Championship hopefuls Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton had strong finishes in the first road course event of the year at Daytona. Hemric led two laps and finished third, Jones finished fourth and Burton crossed the line in sixth after pacing the field for three laps.

Back to the road for Rhodes… Ben Rhodes had a milestone day for Toyota at the series’ last road course stop on the Daytona Road Course as the Kentucky-native scored his second victory of the season, while also earning Toyota’s 200th victory since joining the NASCAR Truck Series in 2004.

Toyota Tundra 225… This weekend features the second Toyota entitlement race of the season – the Toyota Tundra 225. Tundra drivers have excelled all season – winning seven of eight races to start the 2021 season.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA MENARDS SERIES

Heim continues to lead… Toyota development driver Corey Heim continues to lead the ARCA Menards Series point standings as the schedule arrives at the quarter mark of the 2021 season. Heim returns to Toledo for the first time since 2019, where he scored a top-10 finish.

Gibbs looks to continue Toledo strength… Ty Gibbs has been stellar at Toledo since making his ARCA debut in 2018. Across five ARCA and ARCA East starts at Toledo, Gibbs owns one victory, four top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

