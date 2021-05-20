Sprecher® Craft Sodas to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Event at Milwaukee Mile

Sprecher Brewing Company, Track Enterprises, and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Sprecher® Craft Sodas will sponsor the ARCA Menards Series race event at The Milwaukee Mile.

The Sprecher 150 is scheduled for Sunday, August 29 at 2:00 p.m. CT, with live flag-to-flag broadcast coverage on MavTV Motorsports Network. The race will also be streamed on the NBC Sports Gold “TrackPass” streaming service.

“Sprecher is proud to sponsor this event in Milwaukee, our hometown,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher Brewery. “In fact, Sprecher is Milwaukee’s Original Craft Brewery and the birthplace of Sprecher’s award-winning craft sodas. Sponsoring this great race and bringing national stock car racing back to the Mile with the ARCA Menards Series is one way we can pay tribute to race fans and Sprecher fans in Milwaukee.”

The Sprecher 150 will be a points race for the national ARCA Menards Series, as well as a Sioux Chief Showdown championship event and a points race for the ARCA Menards Series East. Series officials are expecting cars from all three ARCA Menards Series touring divisions to participate.

“We are excited to partner with Sprecher and Track Enterprises to bring the ARCA Menards Series back to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway and southeastern Wisconsin in 2021,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager and spokesperson for Menards. “Milwaukee is a core, home state market for Menards, and The Mile is a great, historic racetrack.”

The ARCA Menards Series last competed at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005 through 2007. The series has visited “The Mile” five times, with ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel winning two of the last three races at the historic Milwaukee oval.

“We’ve been working on bringing the ARCA Menards Series back to Milwaukee for several years,” commented Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “Now, with the support of Sprecher Craft Soda, we are looking forward to hosting all of the great race fans in Wisconsin as the ARCA cars bring major league stock car racing back to the historic Milwaukee Mile.”

ABOUT SPRECHER BREWING COMPANY

Established in 1985, Sprecher is Milwaukee’s Original Craft Brewery. Sprecher brews over 20 different craft sodas as well as 12 craft beers, including the world famous Sprecher Root Beer. Sprecher Craft Sodas are fire-brewed and made with honey for a unique bold flavor. Sprecher’s Craft Sodas are made in Milwaukee and now sold in over 20 States.

ABOUT TRACK ENTERPRISES

Track Enterprises is a premier racing promotions company based in Macon, IL. In addition to operating weekly racing facilities in Macon, IL and Paducah, KY, Track Enterprises also promotes over regional and national touring series events including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event (Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA), numerous ARCA Menards Series events and USAC National and regional touring events, and The World of Outlaws Series race events.

ABOUT MENARDS

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Menards offers full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, name brand appliances, pet & wildlife products and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and run company started in 1958; Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

ABOUT THE MILWAUKEE MILE

The Milwaukee Mile is a one mile-long oval race track in the central United States, located on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin, a suburb west of Milwaukee. The venerable one-mile oval is the oldest operating major speedway in the world, having hosted automobile races since 1903. Its grandstand and bleachers seated approximately 37,000 spectators.

ABOUT ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.