DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Toledo Speedway

Saturday, May 22
Track: Toledo Speedway, .5-mile oval
Race: 5 of 20
Event: Herr’s Potato Chips 200 (200 laps, 100 miles)

Practice: 4:15 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 6:00 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV)

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion

  • Moffitt enters his fifth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series campaign on Saturday at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, which marked his third consecutive top-10 this season.
  • With one top-five and three top-10 finishes, the No. 46 Fusion sits fifth in the series standings, 38 points behind point leader Corey Heim.
  • Moffitt has four career appearances at Toledo with two top-10 finishes. He finished 12th and eighth when ARCA visited the .5-mile speedway for a doubleheader in 2020.
  • Clean Harbors returns to the team this weekend as a full primary partner. The red and blue colors last appeared on the car at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February in a co-branded paint scheme with CleanPacs.
  • Click here for Moffitt’s career statistics.
  • Moffitt on Toledo: “I’m really excited to get to Toledo. We’ve had really good speed there in the past, but just haven’t had any luck fall our way. I plan to be patient and let the race come to me and see where we stack up. Our DGR Fusions have been fast as of late and I look forward carrying that into this weekend.”


