BUSCH SCORES FIRST XFINITY WIN OF THE SEASON

Kyle Busch closes in on 100 Xfinity Series wins as he drives to victory lane for the 98th time

AUSTIN, Texas (May 22, 2021) – Kyle Busch drove to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season at the Pit Boss 250 in the series inaugural visit to Circuit of the Americas on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Circuit of the Americas

Race 11 of 33 – 150.040 miles, 44 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, KYLE BUSCH

2nd, AJ Allmendinger*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, Kevin Harvick*

5th, Austin Cindric*

6th, HARRISON BURTON

17th, BRANDON JONES

24th, RYAN ELLIS

29th, DANIEL HEMRIC

31st, BORIS SAID

32nd, KRIS WRIGHT

33rd, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 54 Skittles Gummies Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

98th-career Xfinity Series win. You made history again, you win the first race at Circuit of the Americas in the Xfinity Series. How much time and effort and thought have you put in to racing at this new track?

“That’s a funny question. It’s an inside joke at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing). I have to give a huge shoutout to all the machine guys, the CNC guys, as well as the carbon guys. They helped me be able to get comfortable in the car for this weekend and be able to come out here and run on the road course again. A little bit of 2015 started to flare up this past week, so be able to keep that under control and get out here today and have such an amazing car to drive. Thanks to all these guys, everyone at the Xfinity Series shop, all of Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe (Gibbs), Coy (Gibbs), JD (Gibbs), everybody that has made this possible over the years. It’s really, really cool to come here for the first race at a new track and win, I’m kicking myself right now because I never won at Montreal, but I won at every other road course I’ve raced at, so it’s kind of a bummer, but overall real proud of the effort. This Skittles Gummies Supra was super. It was just awesome. I did a burnout in front of our friends over there at the Skittles Bus. Appreciate all those guys being here too.”

What a long day. You started the day with Cup practice in the downpour rain, then you qualified in the rain and had a dry race here. All of that, how can it help you tomorrow in Cup?

“I think the biggest thing is all the resources and stuff we have and being able to get laps on the track today, feel the tire and everything like that. To be able to get back out there tomorrow and do everything all over again tomorrow with the Cup car, so thanks to Toyota and TRD, we have some really cool tools that we’ve been able to use, and I feel like that was a good plus for us here today and hopefully it’s a good plus for us tomorrow. There were another couple of fast guys out there that will be a force to be reckoned with tomorrow, but overall excited about today. Cool to win and let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

How good did today feel out there dominating this race?

“It felt really good. We obviously had a great piece and this Toyota Supra was awesome. Thanks to Skittles, Skittles Gummies, and Toyota, TRD and everybody at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), the machine shop, the carbon shop. They helped me to be comfortable in the car for this weekend so that was really good. Thanks to Chris Gayle (crew chief). It’s fun working with that guy. I love that guy and we have a lot of fun together. We have had a lot of success together so it’s nice to have that back. Proud of little Ty (Gibbs) keeping the seat warm for me this year.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Top-10 run here today at your first run at the Circuit of the Americas. How was your race overall?

“It was interesting because it felt like every time, we went on the track it was different conditions. The first 15 laps or so, it was part dry, part wet and we were hanging on. It was fun; it was a lot of fun. We had a fast DEX Imaging Supra once we worked on it a little bit. We got it better and better, and we ended up having a pretty good run. We still need a little more speed, but we know where to get it. I’m excited to come back here with the knowledge I got today and move on.”

