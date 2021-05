Due to ongoing and persistent rain showers around the Baytown, Texas area, NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) was left with no choice to postpone the NHRA Spring Nationals at Houston Raceway Park until Monday morning at 10 a.m./local time live on NHRA.TV with a subscription.

Action will pick back up with the Top Fuel category in Round 1 with Brittany Force facing Doug Kalitta.

RACING UPDATE: Racing has been postponed until Monday at 10a.



Monday racing will not be ticketed and seating will be open.



Sunday rain credit will be redeemable at the 2022 event. @OfficialMOPAR Express Lane #SpringNats presented by @Pennzoil | @HoustonRaceway — #NHRA (@NHRA) May 23, 2021

A later update from NHRA noted that the remainder of eliminations would air on FS1, Monday at 3 p.m. ET.