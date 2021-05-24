Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson Score Podium Finish in Opening Race of IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Season Saturday in Texas

Great Start/Restarts and Perfect Pit Work by US RaceTronics Team Help Aghakhani and Eidson Secure Third-Place Finish Saturday at Circuit of The Americas in No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracán

AUSTIN, Texas (May 23, 2020) – Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson moved their 2021 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship bid off to a fast start Saturday at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) with a third-place overall and Pro-class finish in the opening 50-minute race of the season in the No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics (USRT) Lamborghini Huracán.

The out-of-the-gate podium showing came after a charge from ninth overall on the grid that was fueled by a great race start by Aghakhani, a pair of perfect restarts by both drivers and flawless pit work by the USRT team.

Saturday’s race was the first round of the season-opening doubleheader at COTA and Aghakhani pounced from the drop of the green flag, improving four positions on the opening lap.

“We came out here ready to do what we had to do,” Aghakhani said. “Qualifying was in the pouring rain, we took a gamble on the setup, and unfortunately it didn’t pay off. We started way back in P9, but had some very nice moves, some very good race craft, and all in all it was a very good race. The restart was a fun one for me. We tested a lot at COTA in the off season and practiced for every possible scenario. Race starts, yellow flags, restarts, pushing tires beyond the limit. It showed during the first race. The start was very intense. Same thing with the restart and we made up positions on both. It just goes to show that practice pays off.”

Aghakhani picked off one more position on the yellow-flag restart before handing the SADA Systems No. 6 Lamborghini off to Eidson less than 15 minutes from the finish.

Eidson returned to the race in the top five and then pulled off a strong restart of his own to jump from fifth to third just four laps from the finish.

“You’re only as good as your team,” Eidson said. “We have a great team and we know we have a good car. Race one was great. We started back in P9 and made our way up to P3 which is a victory in our eyes to gain that many positions.”

Starting Sunday’s second and final 50-minute sprint of the weekend from sixth on the grid, Eidson picked up right where he left off in Saturday’s race. Pulling off another superb start, Eidson moved up to fourth in the charge into Turn 1 on the opening lap, only to be hit by another Pro class competitor two turns later.

“I started P6 and made my way to P4 coming out of Turn 2, but we had some contact and unfortunately that led to a rear tire puncture,” Eidson said. “In some races, luck is on your side, and other races it’s not. Sunday it happened not to be, but over the course of the season that is all going to even out. We’re just going to have to race hard and race clean and I think we can still win this championship.”

Aghakhani stepped in to drive the No. 6 one lap after Eidson pitted for the tire change and kept the pressure on to the checkered flag for a sixth-place Pro-class finish.

“I had about 25 minutes to do whatever the hell I could,” Aghakhani said. “I went out and had an intense battle, but there’s only so much you can do hanging that far back in the field. We were still out there racing, not going out and giving up. I’ve got to thank the sponsors, SADA Systems, and our team, US RaceTronics and everyone that came out here this weekend. It was great fun to be out here, especially on a NASCAR weekend. We’ve got to go to VIR next and get that podium.”

Next up for Aghakhani and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series is Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2021 championship in another weekend doubleheader schedule of 50-minute races at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR), June 4 – 6.

The COTA weekend will be featured in a 60-minute recap program of all the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America opening round action airing at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 2 on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

