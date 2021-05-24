The technological progress from the inception of the automotive vehicle to what it is right now is outstanding. In just a span of a little over a century, we have reached unimaginable heights regarding cars. The car was an invention made primarily to transport goods and heavy loads. The automobile has a hazy beginning, as most consider the steam-powered engine built by Nicolas Joseph Cugnot in 1769 the first-ever car. Some also attribute the first-ever vehicle to Robert Anderson in 1832, even if it was powered electrically.

Nevertheless, the credit went to Karl Freidrich Benz in 1885. In a move that is innovative, practical, and mainly for profit, the invention of the vehicle was pioneered by him. Mainly gas-powered by definition, the first-ever car was made with an internal combustion engine – only three-wheeled and has an integrated body.

Now, car travel is centered around the comfort and convenience of the passenger. The freedom the car brings is one of man’s greatest luxuries. Almost all modern activities are made possible because of the modern vehicle. Transportation has been key in all the progress man has made through the decades. International and local economies are not possible without the transportation methods we have right now.

Transportation has been so efficient that the focus has shifted to the comfort and convenience of the people being transported. We became so successful with transporting people with cars that car manufacturers have added lots of accessories and perks to the modern car to make their products more attractive.

What new technological innovations in automotive travel do we have at the moment?

Electrical Vehicles

To cut down on carbon emissions, electric vehicles are finally making their mark in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles are those which do not rely on any gas for fuel. They need to get charged by electricity to run for a set amount of time. Through the years, more and more car manufacturers are joining in the trend of electric car creation. To date, there are thousands of charging stations for electric vehicles in North America alone. The outlook is that by the year 2050, all vehicles will not rely on gas anymore. For example, in the United Kingdom, 6.5 million households plan to buy electric cars for their consumption by the year 2030. These cars take only a few hours to charge and emits zero carbon emissions.

Self-driving Cars

The future is now. There are also self-driving cars available for commercial use in this decade. Ever since the birth of efficient integrated circuit boards, self-driving cars powered by very smart and intuitive artificial intelligence became available for even the most common cars. You can easily buy a new Subaru car that is straight-up self-driving. The new models automatically press on the brakes when you approach another vehicle, a wall, or a person. Its cruise control isn’t completely autonomous, but it will allow you to stay on your lane while on a long drive. Most cars have artificial intelligence that puts safety above all else. While it is slightly more expensive than regular cars, it will keep your costs down on physical repairs. It also helps you park in any terrain and any position.

Integrated Home Computer

Modern vehicles now almost have a mini-computer in the system. Like a computer, you can install all the available applications you desire through its Wi-Fi and internet-ready systems. The computers act as a monitoring system for your car’s fluid levels, as well as your tires’ pressure levels. Integrated home computers allow the user to use the car like a tablet. While parked, the driver or its passengers can use the computer in whatever manner they want.

Automotive Navigation Systems

Navigation may be one of the earliest tools integrated into the car during the digital age. While the technology isn’t new, navigational systems have gone so precise for many car computer systems. Triangulation and GPS have become so accurate in our era that you can track the position of your car by the meter. It also allows the driver to find the fastest path available towards the destination. Navigation is the technology in which all other innovations rely on their inventions. For example, self-driving cars rely on automotive navigation systems to clearly press the right buttons when a decision point needs to be made.

Cars have come a long way since Karl Benz. As technology improves, we will see more improvements to cars in the upcoming decades.