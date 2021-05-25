NASCAR Shifts Second Race in Camping World Truck Series Playoffs to Darlington Raceway

Race Moves From Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 25, 2021) – Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and will begin at its originally scheduled time (Sunday, Sept. 5, 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will kick off its 10-week playoff run later that evening (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will open a trio of races at The Lady In Black on Labor Day Weekend when cars hit the track on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Darlington Raceway also hosted all three NASCAR national series for Throwback Weekend, May 7-9. In the Friday night NASCAR Camping World Truck Series affair, Sheldon Creed took home his first victory of 2021 after outdueling Ben Rhodes on the final two restarts of the race.

The Camping World Truck Series Playoffs get underway at World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season continues this Friday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Charlotte Motor Speedway, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The NASCAR Cup Series highlights Memorial Day Weekend festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway when the world’s best drivers compete in one of NASCAR’s most storied races, the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday, May 30 at 6 p.m. ET, live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).