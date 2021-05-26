Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Back Death Wish Coffee for Coca-Cola 600

Alfredo Ready to #GoForBold in NASCAR’s Longest Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 26, 2021) – Death Wish Coffee is brewing a return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this weekend. Anthony Alfredo will pilot the No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Death Wish Coffee has been a partner of both FRM and Alfredo last season.

There is no better partner for Alfredo than being fueled by Death Wish Coffee for the 600-mile event. Alfredo will be making his first start in NASCAR’s most grueling race, but he knows how to be prepared.

“I’ve been training harder than ever this year for the longer races in the summer,” commented Alfredo. “I’ve been lifting, doing cardio and doing more high intensity workouts. But, drinking a cup of Death Wish Coffee, I’ll be ready to race all night. It’s the best partner to have when you need focus and speed for 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I’m glad that we have Death Wish Coffee on our side this Sunday.”

Death Wish Coffee and Alfredo are also asking fans to #GoForBold. Fans are asked to show how Death Wish Coffee fuels your passion—the good, the bad and the ugly. They want to see those paintings you’ve been working on, that jump shot you’ve been practicing and the side hustle you’ve been grinding on. If it’s bold, they want to see it. Fans are encouraged to share photos and videos on the Death Wish Coffee Instagram page and tag #GoForBold. Your passion could end up on the Death Wish, Front Row Motorsports and Anthony Alfreodo’s Instagram. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com/pages/go-for-bold.

“We know Anthony and NASCAR fans #GoForBold every day,” said John Swedish, Director of Strategic Engagement and Partnerships. “This Memorial Day we want to see everyone come together and show us how. This is great opportunity for all NASCAR fans to have fun, show us what you’ve been doing to get through the past year and support Anthony.”

“It’s cool to see Death Wish Coffee getting fans involved,” said Alfredo. “They are coming back in a bold way, too. It’s super cool because it allows you just to be creative and have fun. Being bold means so many different things to so many people. Just show us!”

Alfredo will hit the track in the Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang this Friday evening for practice before qualifying on Saturday and Sunday’s 600-mile event. Sunday’s race will be televised live at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea for the World’s Strongest Coffee to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world’s best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now Amazon’s #1 “Most Wished For” coffee and can be found in over 14,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Valhalla Java Coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit deathwishcoffee.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.