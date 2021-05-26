This Week in Motorsports: May 24-30, 2021

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 28-30

· ARCA: Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 29

PLANO, Texas (May 26, 2021) – NASCAR and ARCA teams return home as they compete in the annual Memorial Day weekend racing action at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which includes NASCAR’s longest event of the season – the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Truex plans to score another 600 crown… 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has been stellar at recent 600-mile events in Charlotte. Truex scored his first Charlotte win in dominating fashion – leading 392 of 400 laps in 2016. He added another 600-mile victory in 2019 after leading over 100 laps.

Hamlin continues to show the way… After 14 events in 2021, Denny Hamlin continues to lead the overall point standings by 98 points. Hamlin’s nine top-five finishes are two more than any other driver. Hamlin has three runner-up finishes at Charlotte, including last season and is looking for his first Charlotte victory.

Hemric looks to be one spot better… Daniel Hemric finished second at his home track last season and looks to be one spot better this weekend. The North Carolina-native has eight top-10 finishes this year – which is just one behind the series lead.

Gdovic, Gibbs back behind the wheel… Two drivers return in the No. 26 and 51 Supras in the Xfinity Series this weekend. Brandon Gdovic will make his fourth start of the season at Charlotte for Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Supra. He will return to the car in Texas, while Ty Gibbs is back aboard the No. 51 Supra for two straight events.

Six races left in the regular season… The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) teams have just six races left in the regular season to clinch Playoff berths. Toyota drivers hold six spots currently in the top-10 of the NCWTS championship standings. Points leader John Hunter Nemechek and Ben Rhodes both have clinched their spots on the strength of two wins each. Austin Hill, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter currently hold spots based on their point positions.

Crafton looks for another big Charlotte victory… Matt Crafton has scored three Truck Series championships, but Charlotte is where it started for him. In 2008, Crafton led the final nine laps to score his first career NCWTS victory. Crafton added a second win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2016 behind the wheel of a Tundra.

Dollar Returns… For the first time since scoring a top-10 finish in his Truck Series debut in Daytona, Drew Dollar is back in the No. 51 Tundra this weekend. This is the first of three consecutive Truck Series events for Dollar, who will be back behind the wheel at both Texas Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. Dollar will also compete for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA event on Saturday.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA MENARDS SERIES

Gibbs, Heim swept first five events… Toyota drivers Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim are both off to strong starts as the two have swept the first five events of the ARCA season. Gibbs won the most recent event at Toledo Speedway on Saturday. That win was his third victory of the season – adding to previous victories at Phoenix Raceway and Kansas Speedway. Heim continues to lead the overall point standings with victories at Daytona and Talladega.

