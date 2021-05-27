LiftKits4Less Partner with Sheldon Creed and GMS Racing

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 27, 2021) – GMS Racing officials announced today that LiftKits4Less.com will sponsor Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season beginning in Friday night’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’m extremely thankful to LiftKits4Less.com for coming on board with us this season,” said Creed. “Our team is competitive week in and week out and I’m excited for the opportunity to get our LiftKits4Less.com Silverado in victory lane.”

“We are very excited about the opportunity to support GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Sheldon Creed as our driver. We got an up-close look at his talent level as we watched him win the LiftKits4Less.com Darlington 200 in early May of this year.” commented Christopher Davenport, founder and president of LiftKits4Less.com.

The No. 2 LiftKits4Less.com Chevrolet Silverado will debut in Friday night’s North Carolina Education lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will air live on FS1 and MRN.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc.(www.the4lessgroup.com) is now focused on launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor digital marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch is scheduled for this Summer 2021. Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.