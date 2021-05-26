Ryan Truex – North Carolina Education Lottery 200

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Charlotte: “I’m looking forward to Friday night’s race,” said Ryan Truex. “It’s going to be hot this week in Charlotte, so I’m thankful that we’ll be racing at night. Charlotte Motor Speedway is a tough track, and I haven’t raced there since 2017, so hopefully we’ll be able to use Friday morning’s practice session to get our Marquis Chevrolet dialed in.”

Truex at Charlotte: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway will mark Truex’s third start at the 1.5-mile track in the Truck Series. His best finish of fourth came in 2017.

The New Jersey native has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with his best finish of sixth coming in 2018.

Truex has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Charlotte, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will carry the Marquis colors this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.