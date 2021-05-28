Sheehan and LTK Ready for Lime Rock Return

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – May 28, 2021 – Memorial Day Weekend is always a special time of year and Trans Am is marking it in 2021 with what is becoming a traditional trip to Connecticut, “The Constitution State,” on this most poignant of weekends. It’s the seventh decade of Trans Am Racing at Lime Rock Park and the weekend will make for the 30th year of events at the track. Trans Am first competed at Lime Rock in 1967 – the second season of the series and the beginning of its “Golden Years” – and seventy years of motorsports is being celebrated during the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic, May 28 – 31. SVRA joins the weekend with a huge line-up of modern and vintage race cars. It all makes for a top class fan experience over four days. We’re pleased to say fans are being welcomed to the track and the link to buy tickets is below.

Lime Rock Park, Lakeville is just a three and a half hour drive across New England from Bow, New Hampshire where the TA2 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing team are based, making it one of team driver Tom Sheehan’s local tracks. In spite of the current situation with the pandemic, the season has been rolling along as scheduled and this weekend will be Round 4 of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season event. The No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang Mike Cope car that Tom drives will be one of 23 cars lining up on the grid for the TA2 race.

A regular top ten finisher in recent seasons, Tom has endured mixed fortunes so far this year with a P8 on the opening weekend the highlight point so far. Overall Tom lies in P9 out of the 31 drivers to have competed this season with 35 Championship points. Tom undoubtedly has the pace and the skill to cement his place among the elite drivers in TA2.

Known as a fast and tricky circuit, the 1.53-mile Lime Rock track was originally conceived of in 1956 by Jim Vaill, who, along with John Fitch and Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, built the track utilizing state-of-the-art road and highway safety principles of the time. For many years the track was listed as being 1.53 miles in length—the story goes that right after it was built, somebody used the odometer in a Chevrolet to measure the track length—and 1.53 was taken as gospel. Following the 2008 reconstruction Lime Rock’s operations staff measured all four possible configurations, and as it turns out, each was 1.5 miles long, plus or minus a few hundred feet.

A field of 23 cars are entered for the 100-mile, 68 lap or 65 minute TA2 class race scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, May 31 with qualifying taking place that morning at 9:05 a.m. after testing on Saturday. The Trans Am races are the feature events on a terrific weekend of historic motorsports at Lime Rock which is sure to prove hugely popular with fans.

Tickets for the weekend’s action are available here: https://tickets.limerock.com/

Go ahead and keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter give us a follow @TomTA2_97. For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/. #GoLTK

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GO LTK!