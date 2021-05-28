What Are The 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Truck Engines?

Commercial trucks are very important in transportation industries as they carry huge weights of cargo in large quantities. They should have good towing, payload capabilities, and withstand long hauls and trips. Proper selection of a good truck is important in achieving your targets and growing your business.

Factors to Consider

One of the important factors in selecting a good commercial truck is a fuel-efficient engine. It doesn’t only affect the truck’s overall performance, but also helps in reducing pollution and global warming emissions. It’s also cost-efficient for your business as you’ll spend a lot less on gas.

Here’s a quick guide on 10 of the most fuel-efficient truck engines:

Volvo D11. This is Volvo’s smallest engine. It’s lightweight and features 9 types that range from 325-425 hp and 1,250-1,550 lb-ft of torque. 2 out of the 9 types are considered Eco-Torque engines with two drive modes that mostly stay in Low Torque mode for fuel efficiency.

This is Volvo’s smallest engine. It’s lightweight and features 9 types that range from 325-425 hp and 1,250-1,550 lb-ft of torque. 2 out of the 9 types are considered Eco-Torque engines with two drive modes that mostly stay in Low Torque mode for fuel efficiency. Detroit DD15. It has the same fuel efficiency as the DD13 – from 6.0 MPG to 6.9 MPG at 1,625 RPM. The variations are between 400-505hp and about 1,471-1,671lb-ft of torque. When it’s time for rebuilding, a DD15 rebuild kit ensures quality and durability.

It has the same fuel efficiency as the DD13 – from 6.0 MPG to 6.9 MPG at 1,625 RPM. The variations are between 400-505hp and about 1,471-1,671lb-ft of torque. When it’s time for rebuilding, a DD15 rebuild kit ensures quality and durability. Paccar PX-7. The PX-7 is known for its endurance and dependability. Its 11 variations range from 200-360 hp and 520-800 lb-ft of peak torque ratings. It weighs under 1,200 pounds making it lighter, thus minimizing fuel consumption. Its fuel economy and long life make it perfect for your fleet.

The PX-7 is known for its endurance and dependability. Its 11 variations range from 200-360 hp and 520-800 lb-ft of peak torque ratings. It weighs under 1,200 pounds making it lighter, thus minimizing fuel consumption. Its fuel economy and long life make it perfect for your fleet. Cummins 2020 X15 Efficiency. The 2020 X15 Efficiency engine features up to 5% better fuel economy than the X15 Efficiency. It also features the best uptime, decreased Greenhouse Gas emissions, and increased down speedingto have top-notch performance at a lower RPM. Engines that run at lower speeds usually last longer.

The 2020 X15 Efficiency engine features up to 5% better fuel economy than the X15 Efficiency. It also features the best uptime, decreased Greenhouse Gas emissions, and increased down speedingto have top-notch performance at a lower RPM. Engines that run at lower speeds usually last longer. Volvo D13TC. The TC or “Turbo Compounding” process results in 6% less fuel consumption by capturing energy from the exhaust gas and returning it to the drive train. The Volvo D13TC features 405-455 horsepower, 1,850 lb-ft of torque, and four configurations: High Torque, Economy, Adaptive Gearing, and Super Direct.

The TC or “Turbo Compounding” process results in 6% less fuel consumption by capturing energy from the exhaust gas and returning it to the drive train. The Volvo D13TC features 405-455 horsepower, 1,850 lb-ft of torque, and four configurations: High Torque, Economy, Adaptive Gearing, and Super Direct. International A26. This diesel engine is 50 lbs. lighter and 5% more fuel-efficient than the 2017 N13, and the high-pressure common rail helps maximize fuel injection pressure to lower emissions. Its reduced weight allows the truck to haul more freight without getting fined by the DOT for overweight regulations.

This diesel engine is 50 lbs. lighter and 5% more fuel-efficient than the 2017 N13, and the high-pressure common rail helps maximize fuel injection pressure to lower emissions. Its reduced weight allows the truck to haul more freight without getting fined by the DOT for overweight regulations. Cummins 2018 ISX12N. This is the latest series engine to run on compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas, which means cheaper fuel per gallon than a diesel engine and fewer emissions. It features 400 hp, 1,450 lb-ft of torque and 2,100 RPM.

This is the latest series engine to run on compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas, which means cheaper fuel per gallon than a diesel engine and fewer emissions. It features 400 hp, 1,450 lb-ft of torque and 2,100 RPM. Detroit DD8. It features 7 variations ranging from 260-375 hp and 660-1,050 lb-ft in torque. It gets 8.5 MPG with good driving practices. The maintenance intervals can reach up to 60,000 miles for the engine oil and filter. It’s usually used for bucket trucks or tow trucks.

It features 7 variations ranging from 260-375 hp and 660-1,050 lb-ft in torque. It gets 8.5 MPG with good driving practices. The maintenance intervals can reach up to 60,000 miles for the engine oil and filter. It’s usually used for bucket trucks or tow trucks. Cummins 2018 X12. This engine is 900 lbs lighter than X15 engines. It also provides fuel efficiency and allows trucks to haul heavier freight. Maintenance intervals can reach up to 60,000 miles for the oil drain, 50,000 miles for the fuel filter, and 300,000 miles for DEF and valve train.

This engine is 900 lbs lighter than X15 engines. It also provides fuel efficiency and allows trucks to haul heavier freight. Maintenance intervals can reach up to 60,000 miles for the oil drain, 50,000 miles for the fuel filter, and 300,000 miles for DEF and valve train. Volvo D13. This engine features 22 variations with 375-500 hp and 1,450-1,850 lb-ft torque at 1000 RPM. It also features maximum fuel savings and engine life.

Fuel-Saving Tips

Truck drivers can also help improve their trucks’ fuel efficiency. Driving economically can make drivers an asset to the company and save the environment by limiting fuel use. Here are some tips to help save fuel:

Minimize speed. Evidently, driving faster means burning more fuel. Every 1 MPH speed increase results in a 0.14 MPG decrease in fuel. A good range is between 55-60 MPH.

Evidently, driving faster means burning more fuel. Every 1 MPH speed increase results in a 0.14 MPG decrease in fuel. A good range is between 55-60 MPH. Do not overfill the tank. Fuel heated by the engine or the sun overflows in the tank. It can cause fuel spill and add weight to the truck and slow it down.

Fuel heated by the engine or the sun overflows in the tank. It can cause fuel spill and add weight to the truck and slow it down. Have a good driving technique. Being gentle is the best technique to save up fuel. Keep a steady movement and minimize unnecessary stops. Hard pressure on the pedal will quickly empty the fuel tank.

Being gentle is the best technique to save up fuel. Keep a steady movement and minimize unnecessary stops. Hard pressure on the pedal will quickly empty the fuel tank. Proper tire pressure. Correctly inflated tires can help save fuel, have a longer lifespan and create safer road conditions.

Fuel efficiency is important in extending the engine lifespan of your fleet. Make sure you have a robust process in place for managing fuel usage and cost. You contribute to making a positive impact not only on your company but also on the environment.