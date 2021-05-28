SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Charlotte Motor Speedway Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 300

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Driver Points Position: 26th | Owner Points Position: 34th

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 719; a brand new chassis for SS GreenLight Racing.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. Charlotte is the sixth race of 2021 but is the 28th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all delivers long-lasting energy.

Bucked Up Energy New Flavors: Bucked Up Energy is now available in 10 different flavors including four recently released new flavors.

Gym n’ Juice pays homage to those classic west coast vibes with a citrusy, smooth flavor that is sure to drive you back to the early-coastal ‘90s.

Bucked Up Energy Strawberry-Kiwi features two delicious flavors fused to form one. The result — a zero sugar, solar-sweet source of energy so abundant the world might actually start revolving around you.

Pink lemonade prodigies innovate, fusing an otherwise basic beverage with refreshing cranberry, and thinly sliced lemons, for garnish — earning its sweet, refreshing, and jubilant. And yet, miraculously sugar-free taste.

Mango Tango tastes like a well-placed double entendre — two meanings, up to your interpretation. Perhaps, it’s a melodic, upbeat fiesta of juicy goodness pulling sultry-sweet dance moves on your tongue. Or we could be using Tango as code, letting you decide the most fitting “T” descriptive word.

Giving Thanks: As Memorial Day approaches, the annual hometown race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been a way for NASCAR teams to pay respects to those that have served, currently serving or paid the ultimate price in the line of duty for their heroic services of defending our country.

During Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte, Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing team will recognize Marine Corps Sergeant James Montegari who served from 2002 to 2008 in field artillery, with also a tour in Iraq.

Now out of active duty, Montegari, 45, is a United States history teacher at Don Bosco Prep High School in Ramsey, New Jersey. Teaching for nearly a decade, he was also Graf’s teacher during his junior year of High School.

“Joe was a good kid,” recalled Montegari. “He used to come to my classroom after school and tell me about his races and how when he graduated he was going to try and go to pro. I’ve kept in touch with Joe since he graduated and have been following him since he competed in ARCA, as well attending New York University.

“Now, he is a NASCAR driver, and I could not be prouder of him. I cannot thank him enough for what he and his team are doing this weekend at Charlotte.”

Striking Gold!: Last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, G-Coin made its debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro.

To help boost its partnership with Joe Graf Jr., G-Coin is giving away $1,000 in FREE gold to one lucky person during the month of June.

For entry guidelines and to enter, please click here.

Saving You Some Money: As summer approaches, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect barbecue.

On the heels of their third race partnership of the season earlier this month at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his second Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway this weekend. Last May, he started 28th but raced to a solid 19th place run in his No. 08 Core Development Group Chevrolet Camaro.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 24.3 and an average result of 23.5.

Put Me In Coach: In an effort to strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Jason Miller is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 234th race on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 233 races, Miller has earned two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

He will lead his 12th Xfinity Series race at Charlotte and looks to improve on a track-best 16th earned in 2019 with driver Ray Black Jr.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Cody Ware will drive the No. 17 Nurtec ODT Toyota on Saturday afternoon.

Ware, a veteran racer is poised to make his 26th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and second at Charlotte. He returns to the 1.5-mile track layout for the first time since 2016.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m glad to be back at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. I’ve had some success at the track in the ARCA Menards Series and we had a solid top-20 finish last year, but we are looking for a top-15 or better on Saturday afternoon.

“Everyone is working hard right now and hopefully, that hard work is rewarded with a good finish on Saturday afternoon and give our team some momentum to take to Mid-Ohio next weekend.”

On Recognizing Former Teacher James Montegari: “Mr. Montegari has always been one of my biggest supporters through it all and that has always meant a lot to me. Not only did he put his life on the line to protect all of us on the battlefront, but now he’s teaching and giving back in more ways than one.

“We have the chance to recognize and thank him for his service this weekend at Charlotte and I’m glad he’ll be there in person not only to see it, but cheer us on.”

On Recent Performances: “The last several races have been tough; however, it is during times like this that all your mental discipline and training really come to the forefront.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of mental toughness in overcoming obstacles you don’t control. We have an amazing pit crew, but two weeks in a row they have suffered late-race problems that ruined our day.

“When I look at the speed and balance of our cars this year they are much better than last year. That isn’t from luck. That is from the hard work and grind it out mental toughness of this team.

“It’s such a shame that we have had such a rough month or so, but this is no different from life. We all experience highs and lows in life. Like anyone at a low point, we are going to remain mentally tough and keep moving forward. We embrace the suck. We

know it can’t last.

“Going forward we are going to focus on what we can control and continue to execute at our highest level. There are a ton of races left in the season and hopefully, we have shaken the bad luck. I would be worried if our cars lacked competitiveness, but they don’t. We have a lot of racing left and we are due for some good luck.”

Race Information:

The Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 12th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice is set for Fri., May 28 from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., May 29 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The race will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 1:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.