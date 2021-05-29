Larson Sprints To Pole Position for Sunday’s 62nd Running of the Coca-Cola 600

Fans can buy tickets to Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 by visiting www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/

CONCORD, N.C. (May 29, 2021) – Kyle Larson kicked his Memorial Day Weekend into high gear during Spectrum Qualifying on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson’s scintillating 180.282-mph lap gave the eighth-year NASCAR Cup Series driver the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Larson led the way in a Hendrick Motorsports-dominated qualifying session, earning what was his first Charlotte pole and his first pole on a 1.5-mile track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified second, with Chase Elliott and William Byron — two of Larson’s Hendrick teammates — third and fourth. Kevin Harvick qualified fifth and Austin Dillon sixth, while Alex Bowman’s seventh-place effort put all four Hendrick cars in the top seven.

Two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. qualified eighth with Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain completing the top 10.

Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600, qualified 13th for Sunday’s race.

KYLE LARSON, No. 5 Metro Tech Chevrolet (Pole Winner): “Our teammates were a little more trimmed out than we were, so we thought they were going to have more raw speed. That’s why we didn’t think we’d get the pole, but once I was out there and I felt like I had more grip than I had yesterday, I thought that if I could keep it straighter than I was yesterday and hold it wide-open easier, maybe I’d have a shot at the front row. Sometimes, it’s good to exceed expectations.”

An action-packed weekend of racing concludes Sunday with the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600.