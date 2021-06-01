AMSOIL Introduces New 15W-50 Synthetic Small-Engine Oil

AMSOIL has introduced new 15W-50 Synthetic Small-Engine Oil to better serve landscape professionals who rely on their equipment to make a living. New AMSOIL 15W-50 Synthetic Small-Engine Oil joins the 5W-30, 10W-30 and 10W-40 viscosities in this commercial-grade product line.

Designed with small-engine dependability in mind, AMSOIL Synthetic Small-Engine Oil features a shear-stable, high-film-strength formulation that provides excellent wear protection. It is fortified with premium anti-wear additives that deliver continuous severe-service protection, helping reduce maintenance costs and maximize equipment life. It provides a thick lubricating film that does not thin out due to mechanical shear, resulting in a durable barrier that protects against metal-to-metal contact.

Use AMSOIL 15W-50 Synthetic Small-Engine Oil in small engines found in (not limited to) zero-turn, riding, stand-on and push mowers; generators; power washers; and other equipment requiring SAE 50, 10W-50 or 15W-50 motor oil. It delivers outstanding protection for up to 200 hours, or the longest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) oil-change recommendation.

AMSOIL formulates advanced synthetic lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit www.AMSOIL.com. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880.