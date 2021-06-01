Kaulig Racing, AJ Allmendinger to Partner with Ramco Specialties at Mid-Ohio

Kaulig Racing’s Fleet Adds Third Ohio-Based Company to its Lineup for Home Race

LEXINGTON, N.C. (June 1, 2021) – Kaulig Racing’s lineup will feature all Ohio-based companies at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, as Ramco Specialties joins the team on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet.

Ramco, a global supplier of fasteners to Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with locations in North America and Europe, is dedicated to Engineering Support and product development, as well as committed to localizing manufacturing.

“Ramco Specialties is excited to be partnering with Kaulig Racing and the driver of the No. 16 car, AJ Allmendinger,” said Jeff Melick, Director of Sales Marketing at Ramco Specialties. “Ramco has always been committed to our local community in Hudson Ohio. We are excited to take a new step to partner with another great Hudson company, Kaulig Racing and NASCAR.”

Like Ramco founder, Richard Malson, Kaulig Racing’s team owner, Matt Kaulig, is also based out of Hudson, Ohio and is thrilled to add Ramco as a partner to complete its lineup of all Ohio-based primary partners on its Chevrolets in NASCAR’s only event on the schedule in the state of Ohio.

“It’s an honor for Kaulig Racing to have Ramco join us for our home-town race!” Said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “Ramco was started out of its founder’s house, much like LeafFilter Gutter Protection started, and has grown to be an international supplier of its products. We are super excited to be able to showcase some amazing Ohio-based partners at Mid-Ohio!”

AJ Allmendinger will pilot the No. 16 Ramco Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, alongside teammates Jeb Burton in the No. 10 Rocky Boots Chevrolet and Justin Haley in the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet.

In addition to the The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Ramco will also act as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team also made its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.