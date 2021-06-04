NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course tomorrow afternoon for the B&L Transport 170

ARCA Menards Series set to race for the 1500th time in the Dawn 150 this evening

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 4, 2021) – Stock car racing returns for a doubleheader feature at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course later today for the B&L Transport 170 race weekend. The ARCA Menards Series races at 6 p.m. ET tonight (June 4) in the Dawn 150, then the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag for the B&L Transport 170 just past 1 p.m. ET on Saturday (June 5).

The Toledo, Ohio-based ARCA Menards Series returns for the first time to Mid-Ohio since 1965. Tonight’s feature also marks the 1,500th race all-time for the series as an 18-car field is set to battle in its home state. Corey Heim leads the points championship by a close 10-point margin over Ty Gibbs with Thad Moffitt sitting third.

For the eighth time on early Saturday afternoon, the rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series compete at Mid-Ohio in the B&L Transport 170 as NASCAR’s only national series stop in Ohio in 2021. After winning the event in August 2019, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric will look for a repeat victory as the 2020 reigning series champion and current season points leader.

“Winning my first race at Watkins (Glen) then Mid-Ohio, and then qualifying on pole the next week at Bristol, it was definitely a fun time for me and the number 22 team,” said Cindric reflecting on his August 2019 accomplishments and his win at Mid-Ohio. “We’ve obviously been able to accomplish a lot since then, so looking back and for a lack of a better term, I’m a much more accomplished driver since the last time I showed up at Mid-Ohio. It’s a fun race track, and it’s somewhere that I’ll run my first lap, and I’ll have a smile on my face and remember why I enjoy coming here so much.”

Additional race weekend highlights include a doubleheader for the high-flying SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks, taking on the asphalt, jumps and air during its thrilling Mid-Ohio return with two races on Saturday. The Yokohama Drivers Cup USA makes its first visit to Mid-Ohio in this all Porsche racing series with races both days. Six races in total will take the green flag across the two-day event.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers an exceptional family value. Children 12 and under are admitted free to Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Free parking is available. General admission is $60 for the weekend. Tickets are $10 additional each when purchased at the gate. Tent and motorhome camping is available on site. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com or by calling 419-884-4000, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

