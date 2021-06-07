BRIGGS & STRATTON RETURNS TO SPONSOR THE MOTORPLEX AT ROAD AMERICA

Sponsorship to begin in 2022; reinforces commitment to the Milwaukee and kart racing communities

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 7, 2021 – Briggs & Stratton today announces a long-term agreement with Road America earning Briggs & Stratton title rights to its renowned Motorplex, a world-class, multi-use, multi-configuration one-mile track used by the Road America Karting Club and the Road America Supermoto School. Road America also uses the Motorplex facility for numerous auto manufacturers’ new car introductions, ride-and-drive events, driving schools, media, and multiple group event-based programs. This announcement further solidifies Briggs & Stratton’s commitment to racing and to the Milwaukee area.

Beginning in 2022, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex will become the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex. While this is a newly-formed agreement, the two organizations are not new to working together. In 1999, Briggs & Stratton helped fund the development of the Motorplex. The Company then sponsored the Briggs & Stratton Tunnel between turns #1 and #3 for more than 15 years. Now, given the Company’s growing presence in the kart racing community, it will renew its focus on the Motorplex, which is one of the nation’s premier kart racing facilities that has recently been enhanced with a track resurfacing in 2018 and a new two-story pavilion opening soon.

Briggs & Stratton’s racing engine program is a specialized division within the Company’s Power group.

“This sponsorship reinforces Briggs & Stratton’s place in the Milwaukee community as a large and growing employer with a very bright future,” says Steve Andrews, President, and CEO of Briggs & Stratton. “Our racing division fuels the passion for thousands of racers around the world and we are pleased to continue to support racing through this sponsorship – and by manufacturing the leading 4-cycle kart racing engine platform.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to have Briggs & Stratton return to the Motorplex,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “Their name and reputation fit the image of what the Motorplex is all about; they are committed to excellence in their products and the Road America experience; their values mesh with those of Road America and our partners, and they are a company that embraces the racing industry. Additionally, we want to thank CTECH for its commitment to the motorplex since 2017 and value their partnership at Road America as the official cart and cabinet provider.”

In addition to the naming rights, Briggs & Stratton will use the facility to help enable and propel its product testing and future product development.

To learn more about Briggs & Stratton and its family of brands, visit www.basco.com. To learn more about Briggs & Stratton racing, visit www.briggsracing.com.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223